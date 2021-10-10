Ottawa ota 67 is the first home to be the first major sporting event under the new capacity rules





The opening of the Ottawa 67 home will be the first major sporting event in Ottawa since the Ontario government lifted capacity restrictions in places where vaccination testing is required. The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) team will be able to officially fill the 8,000-seat arena at TD Place for Sunday afternoon match, although it expects less than half that number. OHL canceled last year’s season after the province battled the third wave of the pandemic and about 67 fans are excited about the team returning. “Incredible is incredible,” said LouisBouliet, an old 67-year-old fan. Boulietsaid ensured that spectators were vaccinated and disguised, making him feel “quite safe” by attending the event. But Dr Robert Cushman, acting health officer for Renfrew County, urged people to continue to be vigilant despite the new rules. He said the relatively low number of Ontario cases and the high vaccination rate could help explain why the government chose to lift the restrictions, especially since some of the target industries were the hardest hit during the pandemic. “You can see where it comes from,” he said. “But like everyone else, I’m not sure I can see where he’s going. So I was honestly a little surprised, even though I understand the reason behind it. [the decision]” ‘All on hand on deck’ Seat sales represent the main revenue stream for the Ottawa Sports and Recreation Group (OSEG), which owns the Ottawa67 and Redblacks homes. The group cut 40 percent of its staff at TD Place in September 2020, citing a revenue drop due to the pandemic. OSEG President and CEO Mark Goudie said the group has since hired approximately 30 employees, about half of whom previously worked with the organization. But with the removal of capacity constraints, OSEG’s current challenge lies in hiring gaming day staff. OSEG President and CEO Mark Goudie said it is “all hands on deck” in an effort to hire enough gaming day staff to meet the crowds expected for the 67s and Redblacks. (Judy Trinh / CBC News) TheRedblacks normally operate with about 800 part-time staff in each game, but Goudie said OSEG is currently pulling out of a half-sized pool. “What it means to control vaccines, is my office staff, my people, their families, their friends who are pre-checking vaccine passports or vaccine certificates at games,” he said. “It’s all in the hand.” The 67s are not alone Ottawa senators announced a crowd of 18,562 people for its home opening against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, and The Redblacks will now be allowed to sell tickets up to the stadium’s capacity of 24,000 seats. Bouliet bought tickets for Sunday ‘s game at 67 and said he hopes to join a full room. But Goudie stressed that there is still a lot of uncertainty about group ticket sales, which are often bought by schools or companies. “Still is still confused as to what organizations can and cannot do,” he said. “I expect we will see something in the order of 3,000 people in the 67th game.”

