COVID-19: Mixed reaction after Ontario removes capacity limits in certain industries

Ontariohas lifted COVID-19 capacity limits in several countries that are asking customers to show evidence of vaccination, an move that has been met with mixed reactions from various industries.

As of Saturday morning, cinemas, theaters, concert and spectator sports venues and car and horse racing tracks are allowed to open at full capacity.

Requirements for physical distancing have been removed along with capacity limits with some exceptions such as indoor meetings and event spaces, which still have to hold two meters between people.

Provincial officials said there have been few explosions in selected areas and most other public health measures, such as masks, remain in place.

















Pandemic pivot: How COVID-19 has encouraged more women to be their own boss





Michael Friisdahl, president and CEO of Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, said he was “very happy” that the organization could once again welcome a full venue to cheer on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

“We are grateful to all levels of government for their partnership in this process and we recognize that there will continue to be a lot of work to be done together to provide the safest possible environment for each event participant and community. “, said Friisdahl in a statement on Twitter Me

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said the most important thing is that it is now considered safe to have full capacity.

Defender Morgan Rielly said the team is looking forward to the crowds.

“Did we just miss that atmosphere?” “It ‘s hard to put your finger on it, but it’ s the feeling when you’re late for the game and you hear the crowd noise, it really gives a boost to our team,” he said.

Cineplex spokeswoman Melissa Pressacco said in a statement that the change is “welcome news” in cinemas.

“We’re still looking at yesterday ‘s exciting announcement and what it means for Ontario movie lovers,” she said.

Capacity rules remain in force for other countries that require proof of vaccination, such as gyms and restaurants.

Restaurants in Canada said it was “extremely disappointing” that the Central Government has chosen to lift capacity limits in some countries, but not for the “hit” food industry.

















The Ontario Chief Physician provides guidance on safe Halloween events for COVID





In a statement issued Friday, the national, nonprofit association representing Canada’s restaurant and food industry said it does not understand why they continue to “separate” from the Central Government and face tougher COVID-19 restrictions.

“It is incomprehensible that 20,000 people can enter an arena, shout and gather tightly without masks, while restaurants must adhere to strict rules of distancing which severely limit the number of customers that can be served,” the restaurants said. Canada.

Mohamad Fakih, CEO of Paramount Fine Foods, echoed the remarks on social media, saying that while safe reopening is the number one priority, restaurants and small businesses are being “paid off and punished”.

Restaurants Canada has called on the province to immediately remove all further restrictions on the industry and provide additional support to recognize the cost of implementing the vaccine passport program.

Jason Sheridan, CEO of GoodLife Fitness, said the fitness club company will continue to abide by public health rules and look forward to “further collaborative talks with government stakeholders”.

The provincial government said it is making changes based on high vaccination rates, sustainable public health indicators and vaccine certificate policy.

Ontario reported 654 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from the virus on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 464 of the infected persons are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The province said 190 of the cases are in fully vaccinated people.

There are 153 persons in intensive care due to COVID-19, including 139 patients who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Provincial data show that nearly 87 percent of Ontario residents aged 12 and over have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 82 percent have had both injections.