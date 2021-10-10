International
COVID-19: Mixed reaction after Ontario removes capacity limits in certain industries
Ontariohas lifted COVID-19 capacity limits in several countries that are asking customers to show evidence of vaccination, an move that has been met with mixed reactions from various industries.
As of Saturday morning, cinemas, theaters, concert and spectator sports venues and car and horse racing tracks are allowed to open at full capacity.
Requirements for physical distancing have been removed along with capacity limits with some exceptions such as indoor meetings and event spaces, which still have to hold two meters between people.
Provincial officials said there have been few explosions in selected areas and most other public health measures, such as masks, remain in place.
Pandemic pivot: How COVID-19 has encouraged more women to be their own boss
Read more:
COVID-19: Ontario removes capacity limits for theaters, venues; restaurants, gyms among those left out
Michael Friisdahl, president and CEO of Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment, said he was “very happy” that the organization could once again welcome a full venue to cheer on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.
“We are grateful to all levels of government for their partnership in this process and we recognize that there will continue to be a lot of work to be done together to provide the safest possible environment for each event participant and community. “, said Friisdahl in a statement on Twitter Me
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said the most important thing is that it is now considered safe to have full capacity.
Defender Morgan Rielly said the team is looking forward to the crowds.
Read more:
The blockade comes after the First Nation in central BC declares COVID 19 emergency
“Did we just miss that atmosphere?” “It ‘s hard to put your finger on it, but it’ s the feeling when you’re late for the game and you hear the crowd noise, it really gives a boost to our team,” he said.
Cineplex spokeswoman Melissa Pressacco said in a statement that the change is “welcome news” in cinemas.
“We’re still looking at yesterday ‘s exciting announcement and what it means for Ontario movie lovers,” she said.
Capacity rules remain in force for other countries that require proof of vaccination, such as gyms and restaurants.
Restaurants in Canada said it was “extremely disappointing” that the Central Government has chosen to lift capacity limits in some countries, but not for the “hit” food industry.
In a statement issued Friday, the national, nonprofit association representing Canada’s restaurant and food industry said it does not understand why they continue to “separate” from the Central Government and face tougher COVID-19 restrictions.
“It is incomprehensible that 20,000 people can enter an arena, shout and gather tightly without masks, while restaurants must adhere to strict rules of distancing which severely limit the number of customers that can be served,” the restaurants said. Canada.
Mohamad Fakih, CEO of Paramount Fine Foods, echoed the remarks on social media, saying that while safe reopening is the number one priority, restaurants and small businesses are being “paid off and punished”.
Restaurants Canada has called on the province to immediately remove all further restrictions on the industry and provide additional support to recognize the cost of implementing the vaccine passport program.
Jason Sheridan, CEO of GoodLife Fitness, said the fitness club company will continue to abide by public health rules and look forward to “further collaborative talks with government stakeholders”.
Read more:
GTA food banks launch food boost events as demand grows through COVID-19 pandemic
The provincial government said it is making changes based on high vaccination rates, sustainable public health indicators and vaccine certificate policy.
Ontario reported 654 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from the virus on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 464 of the infected persons are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The province said 190 of the cases are in fully vaccinated people.
There are 153 persons in intensive care due to COVID-19, including 139 patients who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
Provincial data show that nearly 87 percent of Ontario residents aged 12 and over have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 82 percent have had both injections.
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8256197/covid-19-mixed-reaction-ontario-capacity-limits-industries/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]