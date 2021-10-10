



KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 10 (Reuters) – Abdul Qadeer Khan, played at home as the father of a Pakistani atomic bomb despite admitting he was at the center of a nuclear proliferation ring, died Sunday at the age of 85. The nuclear scientist was admitted to Khan Research Laboratory Hospital on August 26 after being tested positive for COVID-19 and later transferred to a military hospital in Rawalpindi, the Associated Press of Pakistan said. “He was loved by our nation because of his critical contribution to making us a nuclear-armed state,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter. “To the people of Pakistan he was a national icon.” But AQ Khan, unrelated to the prime minister, also admitted he was at the core of an operation selling nuclear secrets to North Korea, Iran and Libya. Analysts and United Nations officials have said his illegal network, which specializes in helping countries lift international sanctions, created the biggest nuclear proliferation crisis of the atomic age. After a confession on national television about his involvement in the sale of nuclear secrets, Khan was pardoned by then-president Pervez Musharraf. He remained under house arrest for years at his home in Islamabad, overlooking the lowlands to the Himalayas, surrounded by armed guards and wildlife, such as monkeys, which spread to the highlands. forested nearby. In his confession, Khan said he acted only without the knowledge of state officials. He later pleaded guilty. Musharraf once described Khan’s admission of guilt, following a CIA announcement, as the most embarrassing moment of his presidency. Pakistan never allowed foreign investigators to question Khan, saying he had leaked all relevant information about its nuclear proliferation, despite repeated calls for access from Western officials and the International Atomic Energy Agency. Domestically, Khan is celebrated for the help the country managed to get to India archiving in nuclear cleansing. Nine years ago Khan, who had a brief attack on politics, lovingly reminded Reuters of working on Pakistan’s nuclear program in the 1980s and how military ruler General Zia ul-Haq kissed him on the forehead when he made progress. important. I want to make a difference and help the people of Pakistan, as I did in 1974, when India tested its nuclei, he said. Pakistani President Arif Alvi wrote on Twitter on Sunday that Khan “helped us develop a nuclear deterrent that saves the nation and a grateful nation will never forget its services in this regard.” Prime Minister Khan said the scientist would be buried in Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque, according to his wish. Chiefs of the armed forces and political leaders will attend his funeral, the country’s interior minister said. Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan and Charlotte Greenfield; Edited by William Mallard Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

