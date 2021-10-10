Energy crisis: no more treasury opportunities for firms, suggests Kwarteng | Energy industry

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has suggested that companies in energy and production difficulties will not receive more support from the Treasury, saying he was communicating with the chancellor but did not expect billions more in subsidies.

In interviews on Sunday, Kwarteng said the price limit for consumer energy bills would not be shifted this winter and said the UK power supply was secure, though he would not rule out possible outages.

It came as Energy UK chief executive said more companies were expected to go out of business this winter due to rising gas prices. Emma Pinchbeck told Sky Newss Trevor Phillips program on Sunday that energy users and retailers would incur unaffordable costs.

She said: We expect more retailers to go out of business this winter. We had about 50 suppliers when we started, and we expected to see more leave the market. The question is how many of them are failing right away and whether our mechanisms, which are in place to care for customers when it happens, are ready for that many failures in one go.

E Announced the Sunday Times that Kwarteng was preparing to ask the chancellor for billions in aid to the manufacturing industry, to steel, ceramics, chemicals and glass companies facing production bans.

The companies reportedly sought possible subsidies, as well as submitted suggestions for a gas price cap.

Kwarteng said he had not sought significant further support from the Treasury. I have not asked for billions. We have existing schemes, I am working very closely with Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, to get us out of this situation, he said. I was very clear that I would not save the failed power suppliers.

Kwarteng hinted that help might come for some industries that were extremely energetic, such as steelmaking, saying he was looking to find a solution.

But speaking to the BBC, where it was asked if it was final that those industries would receive more support, Kwarteng said: No No we already have the existing support and we were looking at whether this is enough to get us out of this situation.

Kwarteng told Sky that it was clear that some businesses needed short-term assistance. What I am very clear is that we have to help them overcome this situation, a difficult situation, gas prices, electricity prices are at very high levels all over the world and of course I am talking to colleagues of the government especially in the Treasury to try and see a way through this, he said.

I can not go into your program and say there will be a price cap because you were trying to figure out what the nature of that support might be.

Pinchbeck said the government could be forced into a situation where more support is needed. There may need to be an intervention, there has been intervention in other markets, she said. There have been all sorts of things, different markets have done it differently they have taken care of their vendors, they have made extra support for their energy intensive users or commercial clients or manufacturers.

For us in the energy industry the thing we were still very worried about was the local retail, I think there are more failures in the coming weeks and what do we do with the costs of this for individual consumers who pay their bills.

Kwarteng said he believed the lights would not go out this winter and said he would not give advice on personal precautions people should take to save money on energy bills.

Some people feel comfortable wrapped in a lot of different clothes, others wear relatively little, I think people should be sensitive. “I think people should do what they feel comfortable with,” he told Sky. My job as energy minister is not to tell people how many layers of clothing they should wear, that’s not really my job.