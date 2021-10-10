UK in the new ‘red line’ barrier to progress

Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney has said the British government has created a new “red” barrier to progress, which it knows the EU cannot move forward.

In a Twitter post, he said the European Union was working hard to resolve practical issues with the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Real Q: Does the UKG really want an agreed-upon path forward or a further breakdown of relations?” Coveney posted on Twitter.

With the EU submitting proposals next week aimed at breaking the post-Brexit blockade on the protocol, the UK will call for a “significant change” in the move, which avoids a strong border on the island of Ireland. .

Following Coveney’s tweet post, UK Brexit Minister David Frost responded by saying he preferred “not to negotiate via twitter”.

He said: “The issue of governance and the CJEU (European Court of Justice) is not new. We raised our concerns three months ago in our July 12 Command Document.

“The problem is that very few people seem to have heard.”

In a speech before presenting the EU proposals on Wednesday, Frost will reiterate the UK’s desire to remove the European Court of Justice from its governing role in the protocol, which he says has “created an imbalance”. deep”.

European Commission Vice President Maroš fefov, who oversees post-Brexit relations with Britain, said on Thursday that the EU executive would complete measures next week aimed at resolving post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland by the end of the year or early year 2022.

But Mr Shefov reiterated that he would not renegotiate the protocol and that solutions would have to be found within the terms of an agreement set up to maintain an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Frost will deliver a speech to the diplomatic community in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, on Tuesday.

He is expected to say that endless negotiations are not an option and that the UK government will have to act using the Article 16 safeguard mechanism if solutions cannot be agreed quickly, according to excerpts from his speech issued by his office.

Article 16 allows each party to take unilateral action if the protocol is considered to have a negative impact.

“No one should doubt the seriousness of the situation … The EU must now show ambition and readiness to address the core issues at the heart of the protocol,” the transcript of the speech said.

“The UK-EU relationship is under strain, but it should not be. By putting the protocol on a solid footing, we have the opportunity to overcome last year’s difficulties.”

Frost is also expected to signal a desire to free the protocol from the scrutiny of European judges.

“The role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland and the consequent inability of the UK Government to implement the very sensitive protocol arrangements in a reasonable manner has created a profound imbalance in the way the protocol works.” said the transcript.

“Without new arrangements in this area, the protocol will never have the support it needs to survive.”

In his Twitter post, Frost said the UK would welcome proposals from Sefcovic.

“We will take seriously and positively whatever they say. We will discuss them seriously and intensively. But there must be significant changes in the current situation if there is to be a positive outcome.”

Responding to the overnight exchange of tweets between Minister Coveney and Frost, Manufacturing NI’s Stephen Kelly said he did not set a good tone for what would be an important week.

He said the UK, the EU and business had worked hard over the summer to find ways to simplify what happened in the Irish Sea.

“She started the week in a more sour mood than a more positive and optimistic mood. The business at NI has been very clear, they would like both sides to sit down, they would like both sides to sit down with business.I think together we would be able to solve the problems that are here.

“But I think starting a week with a row, does not give the tone needed in a week where we need trust and we need to take responsibility.”

Mr Kelly said the issue of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice was not what business in NI was raising.

“In the ten months since the UK and EU agreed on the operational plan for the protocol, I have not had anyone in business either directly, or in meetings we have had with either side, or in visits that both sides have had with business, no one raised the issue of the European Court of Justice.

“It’s actually critical in many respects in terms of NI access to the Commodity Single Market, so we’d hope that while there was an overnight quarrel online, we’d hope that when they enter the room … they will accept that there is an opportunity here for NI and we need to understand that. “

Additional reporting Conor Macauley