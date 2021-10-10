World Mental Health Day 2021: 6 Ways to Focus on Your Well-Being





Across cultures, we were experiencing many mental health issues long before the pandemic, including — but not limited to — unnecessary stress and anxiety, poor self-esteem, eating issues, and family quarrels. All of these challenges have worsened over the last 18 months.

I encourage you to make an honest assessment of your emotional well-being today. Are you taking care of yourself? Do you suffer unnecessarily? Are you proud of yourself for being busy when you are actually exhausted? Hide depression or anxiety to protect the people around you?

Below are six steps you can take today to increase your mental well-being, and that of those around you.

Taking care of yourself emotionally starts with the first thing of the day – preferably before your feet hit the floor. Instead of checking social media or getting started, take a few deep breaths and consider three things you are grateful for. These can be magnificent, like your spouse, work or health, or modest, like the weather, the view from your window, or even the luxury of those first breaths. Then, if you have not already done so, try a short guided mediation like one of these CNN choices or the Calm or Headspace app. Read a comforting passage from a favorite self-help or other relaxing book. By doing so, you will create a calm and relaxed mind for the day. Even stressful days filled with activities will feel more manageable and relaxed if you do, and you will find yourself catastrophizing much less during the day. Remember, many things that enhance physical health also support emotional well-being. Evaluate what you put in your body and mind: food, drink, medicine, a continuous stream of video programming, and so on. Thinking about how you can manage your intake to make your body healthier will undoubtedly have mental health benefits as well. I cannot express enough how these early actions of the day can affect your peace of mind, well-being, and gratitude for the rest of your day. Initial tip: Don’t you think you will remember the first thing in the morning? Write it down on a sticky note and place it on your phone before you go to bed. Get out of your mind every day When we are anxious or depressed, our symptoms tend to invade our minds. We scan for severity or new mental difficulties, and the more we scan, the more we tend to find. Moreover, depression, anxiety and other emotional distress tend to intensify when they remain our only focus. If we go out and care to serve others, we find that our concerns diminish. We also feel better when we serve others, coming up with a sense of satisfaction, achievement, and contribution — a profitable mental health victory. Volunteer in a soup kitchen or at your child’s school. Establish a helpline for others struggling with emotional distress. Remove the unnecessary For the past two years, there is no doubt that we are very busy and save some precious time to relax and do practically nothing. Today presents a wonderful opportunity to consider what we can remove from our daily lives that can enhance our peace of mind and support our emotional well-being. This is a day to take away the wrong pride in the word “busy”, and focus not on everything we can do, but on what really needs to be done – and what not. In fact, the pandemic has presented a unique opportunity to do so. Many of my clients have found, in their new world of work from home, that in the past years, most of their time has been spent on unnecessary activities, from busy work to social media rotation. Others find that these activities prevent them from getting a full night’s sleep or connecting with family, which are crucial elements of emotional well-being. Removing some of this activity can help us save time for some of these other efforts that promote well-being and growth. Evaluate your relationships Evaluate how each of your relationships works for you. Do you give more than you receive from a brother or sister? Do you feel hopeful and full of fuel after a coffee meeting with an acquaintance? Many of us spend a lot of time and energy in relationships that are either toxic or one-sided, and that may involve social media connections. You can also admit that you do not reach out and connect enough with others. Slowing down to connect more deeply and share your life and history with your family or close friends is one of the most important ways you can strengthen your mental well-being. Check with your people World Mental Health Day can be a welcome excuse to restore to improving self-care. But it also presents an opportunity to control the mental health of the people around you: your family, friends, neighbors, and anyone else in your orbit. Some people with whom you think you are very close may suffer, but are able to hide it. Check with all the people you love and just ask them how they are and how they feel. For some, this may prompt them to value their mental well-being, knowing that there is someone in their life who cares enough to ask. Be willing to change and learn Many of my clients have stubbornly claimed to know what is best for themselves, and very often bad habits continue even when they come to me for help. Treat yourself to one hour a week of focus and self-care, whether through therapy or other practices. You will learn a lot about how your mind works, and how to remove obstacles to the path to well-being that you may have caught over the years. By doing so, you are not only taking care of your emotional well-being, but you are normalizing mental difficulties, so that others are more inclined to do the same. I could not think of a more influential way to contribute to the collective well-being of our world in a day dedicated to mental health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/10/health/world-mental-health-day-2021-wellness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos