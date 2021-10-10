Abdul Qadeer Khan, the father of Pakistan Nuclear Program, dies at the age of 85





We had monitored their purchase of these materials from all over the world and did enough to stop taking some of them, said Mr. Hummel. Yet they were crashing forward into a place we knew about which they categorically denied they were doing. They had no choice but to deny it. We had no choice but to distrust them. On May 1, 1981, General Mohammad Zia ul-Haq, the military ruler of Pakistan, renamed the Nations Nuclear Research Complex as Dr.AQ Khan Research Laboratory. By the early 1980s, the search for a nuclear bomb from Pakistan had become an open secret. There is clear evidence that Pakistan is actively pursuing a nuclear weapons program, the State Department reported in a then-classified document dated June 23, 1983. It described in detail how Pakistan had purchased, borrowed and stolen bomb-making technology. . In 1985, Congress passed a law requiring the president to prove that Pakistan was not producing nuclear weapons. Without that certification, Congress would cut off a large package of military aid to Pakistan, which was part of the U.S. effort to support resistance to Soviet occupation of neighboring Afghanistan. But five years later, President Ronald Reagan and President George HW Bush confirmed that Pakistan had no nuclear weapons program. Finally, in 1990 after the Soviets withdrew from Afghanistan, President Bush said he could no longer sign the annual certificate. Pakistan detonated its first nuclear device on May 28, 1998, in response to an Indian nuclear test. At that time, Dr. Khan had become an international pariah. Mr Khan, the prime minister, said Dr Khan would be buried in the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, the Pakistani capital. He is survived by his wife, Hendrina Khan and two daughters, Dina Khan and Ayesha Khan. Salman Masood contributed reporting.

