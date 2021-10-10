Dubai Expo presents a façade of 192 nations at peace. Reality is never far from the surface





A record 192 countries are represented at this year’s Delayed Exhibition — from 139 at the previous World Expo in Milan — among them, of course, the countries hardest hit by poverty, war-torn and volatile.

Aided by funding from the Emirates government, they are all using Expo 2020 to present a sleek image that may attract investment or tourists, but the squabbles from home are hiding beneath the surface.

Away from the main pedestrian crossing, Myanmar’s modest pavilion is filled with photographs, clothing and local cultural items of the South Asian nation – in an effort to represent the regional and religious diversity of the Buddhist majority country.

Levi Sap Nei Thang, the pavilion deputy director, says she was appointed by the previous, democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The “deputy” was added to Thang’s title after the Myanmar army took control of the country in February, arrested Suu Kyi and cracked down on nationwide protests. Technically, they are now also responsible for the pavilion.

Thang herself is a perfume entrepreneur and a well-known name in Myanmar, thanks to her philanthropic work. She also has made titles in the United States recently for its purchase of oil and gas leases. Back in Dubai, Thang told CNN that she has been planning the Expo for years, aimed at promoting trade and attracting visitors to Myanmar, but acknowledged that “it may not be a good time now [for tourists]” The exhibition lasts until March 2022 and Thang says she expects that at some point the Myanmar military junta will “send a new team” to take over the pavilion, just as they have invaded the country. She said she recently declined a call with a minister seeking to discuss pavilion control. If she leaves, however, Thang said she will not stand by. “I do this for my people, not for any political party,” she told CNN. Myanmar’s military government did not respond to requests for comment from CNN. Myanmar Pavilion is not the only one caught up in a government overthrow. The Afghanistan pavilion remained empty for days at the start of the Exhibition on October 1, as the Taliban control of the country left a vacuum in its management. Now, an Afghan antique collector from Austria, Mohammed Omer Rahimy, has opened the pavilion after being summoned by Expo organizers and struggling with customs delays. Rahimy told CNN that he represents neither the previous government nor the Taliban, and has taken over the task for the Afghan people. Indeed, there is no sign of Afghanistan riots in the display of colorful traditional clothing, antique jeweled jewelry and elegant bronze items, including a 12th-century stucco and plague. Rahimy wants a lot to make it clear that he is non-partisan — in fact, he says he has curated articles on the Afghan pavilion on behalf of several regimes since the 1970s in more than a dozen exhibitions — and said he only wants peace for his country, regardless of who is in charge. Rahimy said his goal was to showcase Afghanistan’s rich cultural history and promote investment and buyers for the country’s exports, such as saffron, which is sold in small bottles in the pavilion. “Every regime comes to Afghanistan, then five years, four years later, another regime comes. For me, my people are what matter,” he told CNN. Many of the country pavilions at Expo 2020 were built with funding from the Emirates government, although organizers declined to detail cost-sharing arrangements. Private sponsorship is also a major source of funding, but individual governments are ultimately assumed to be accountable. In the Syrian pavilion, there is no doubt that President Bashar al-Assad, accused of using chemical weapons against his people, is in control. His portrait stands among 1,500 wooden paintings made by Syria destined to collectively represent the country’s national unity — despite being torn apart by a decade of civil war. Syria’s historic timeline does not mention that conflict. The pavilion was funded by the Emirati government and Syrian businessmen, according to designer and director Khaled Alshamaa. Syria’s economy minister, Mohammad al-Khalil, was there to open the pavilion, and Alshamaa is encouraging tourists to return to the country. “It’s totally safe,” Alshamaa insisted. “Now, we are trying to rebuild our economy. The war is over in 99% [of Syria]. “Air strikes and terrorist attacks are still common in the country, however, and civilian casualties remain common. Similarly, the Yemen pavilion features a 330-year-old manuscript and some of the Gulf’s rarest swords — but does not mention any brutal wars and humanitarian crises in Yemen over the past seven years. Perhaps the strangest contradiction is the Lebanese pavilion. A solid gray structure with minimalist black statues outside the guard, inside, the presentation does not resemble the current economic situation of the country. Lebanon is still recovering from the Beirut port bombing that killed hundreds and injured thousands – as well as a worsening economic crisis that has wiped out the value of the Lebanese pound, and with it, the savings of ordinary people. Severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine have helped push nearly three-quarters of the population into poverty, according to a recent United Nations report. However, inside the pavilion, visitors are greeted by a comprehensive video experience that can easily be duplicated as an advertisement for the Lebanese Ministry of Tourism, with aerial scenic views highlighting the natural beauty of the country. “The news will cover the uncontrolled version of Lebanon,” explained Nathalie Habchi Harfouche, the pavilion director. Harfouche does not work for the Lebanese state. When the country’s dysfunctional government, plagued by allegations of corruption, abandoned plans to operate the pavilion in 2019, a coalition of private sponsors led by the Lebanese Chamber of Commerce and the diaspora in Dubai intervened to save the project, organizers said. from the United Arab Emirates. The logo of the Lebanese Ministry of Economy adorns the wall, but Harfouche said this is out of necessity more than anything as technically the pavilions have to be supported by the government. “We are not holding water for the government, we are not doing their job, we are doing it for the people. If they are not willing to do it, then we will do it. If that means our survival, then “We want to survive and we will survive as a people,” she told CNN. Beyond the gift shop filled with soap and jewelry, there is an attractive bar with a curated selection of Lebanese wine. Harfouche said the pavilion show will evolve and change over the next six months – including content that “describes reality, but nonetheless in an artistic way”. However, she has no plans to make the pavilion openly political. “Why would I do that?” she asked. “I do not want to think about the government. This is an apolitical entity here.” Harfouche said its goal is to encourage tourism and the investment needed to help rebuild Lebanon’s shattered economy, and ultimately, help its people. “It would be easy not to be here, but it would have been a waste of opportunities for people, not for anyone else,” she added. Expo 2020 has raised large sums of money to ensure that as many countries as possible are represented here. Sconaid McGeachin spokeswoman declined to give details of the cost, but told CNN: “This [financial support] ensures that each country tells its own narrative of its culture and heritage and their focus on the future. ” Every nation represented here is presenting a story of its kind, but many of them are far from complete history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/10/world/expo-2020-dubai-parallel-universe-intl-cmd/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos