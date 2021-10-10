Abdul Qadeer Khan, known as the father of Pakistan nuclear bomb, dies at 85ExBulletin



ISLAMABAD Abdul Qadeer Khan, a controversial figure known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb, died Sunday from COVID-19 after a long illness, his family said. He was 85 years old.

Khan, who started Pakistan on the road to becoming a nuclear weapons power in the early 1970s, died at a hospital in the capital Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said.

Thousands of people attended a state funeral at the massive white-marble Faisal Mosque in the capital. His body was held by an honor guard and military and political personalities offered funeral prayers.

Flags in Pakistan were lowered by half staff.

Khan was immersed in controversy that began even before he returned to Pakistan from the Netherlands in the 1970s, where he had worked at a nuclear research facility.

He was later accused of stealing uranium centrifuge enrichment technology from the Dutch facility, which he would later use to develop Pakistan’s first nuclear weapon, according to research by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Khan, who had a doctorate in metallurgical engineering from the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium, offered to launch Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program in 1974 after neighboring India carried out “its peaceful nuclear explosion”.

He addressed then-Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto offering technology for Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program. Still awake from the loss of East Pakistan in 1971, which became Bangladesh, and the capture of 90,000 Pakistani soldiers from India, Bhutto embraced the offer. He said: “We (Pakistanis) will eat grass, we will even be hungry, but we will have the tone (nuclear bomb)”.

Since then, Pakistan has relentlessly continued its nuclear weapons program at the same time as India. Both have been declared nuclear weapons states since conducting nuclear weapons tests in 1998.

Pakistan’s nuclear program and Khan’s involvement have long been the subject of accusations and criticism.

Khan was accused by the US of trading nuclear secrets with neighboring Iran and North Korea in the 1990s after Washington sanctioned Pakistan for its nuclear weapons program. For 10 years during the Soviet occupation of neighboring Afghanistan, successive US presidents proved that Pakistan was not developing nuclear weapons. Certification was required under U.S. law to allow U.S. assistance to Afghan anti-communist insurgents through Pakistan.

But in 1990, just months after Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 1989, Washington struck Pakistan with crippling sanctions, ending all aid to the country, including military and humanitarian aid.

Pakistan has been accused of selling nuclear weapons technology to North Korea in exchange for its No-Dong missiles capable of holding nuclear warheads. A 2003 Congressional research report said that while it was difficult to determine the genesis of Pakistan’s nuclear cooperation with North Korea, it is likely to begin in the mid-1990s.

At his home in Pakistan, Khan was proclaimed the hero and father of the nuclear bomb. Radical religious parties call him the father of the only Islamic nuclear bomb.

Khan was ousted by Pakistani dictator President General Pervez Musharraf after 2001, when details of Khan’s alleged sales of nuclear secrets were put under constant scrutiny. Khan vehemently denounced Musharraf and his attempt to distance the state from his activities, always denying that he was engaged in any secret sales or exchanges of clandestine nuclear weapons technology.

In recent years, Khan has largely lived out of the public eye, and homage from Pakistani scientists and politicians began shortly after his death.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called him a “national icon” whose nuclear weapons program “provided us with security against a much larger aggressive nuclear neighbor. To the people of Pakistan he was a national icon.”

Other scientist Dr Samar Mubarakmand said Khan was a national treasure that defied Western efforts to stifle Pakistan’s nuclear program.

“It was unimaginable for the west for Pakistan to make any progress, but at last they had to accept Dr. Khan’s achievement to make the country nuclear weapons,” he said.

Khan was transferred to KRL Hospital in Islamabad.