Newcastle warns positive Virgin crew member on six flights including Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney





Health officials have issued a COVID-19 alert for a flight from Melbourne to Newcastle after a cabin crew member tested positive. Main points: The Virgin crew member had been on six flights

The Virgin crew member had been on six flights

All passengers and flight crew are considered close contacts Anyone on Wednesday flight to Newcastle has been forced to isolate himself The Virgin flight of the VA1593 departed from Melbourne on Wednesday 6 October at 12.56 pm AEDThe arrived at 14:19 at Newcastle Airport in Williamtown. NSW Health said it was reported that the flight was linked to a confirmed case of COVID-19. "Anyone who was on the following flight at the time and date listed is a close contact and should be tested," NSW Health said. He added that once tested, they should be isolated for 14 days since they were there, regardless of the result. It was not the only flight performed by the cabin member. Health officials in Victoria said the person had been on six flights October 4-6 between Melbourne and Adelaide, Sydney and Newcastle. This afternoon, SA Health said a young man became infected with COVID-19 after traveling on one of the flights. The teenager was reportedly aboard the VA219 from Melbourne to Adelaide last Monday. Follow the top COVID-19 news from October 10 with a look back at our blog Flights in or out of Melbourne with an infectious crew member: October 4, VA219 Melbourne-Adelaide

October 4, VA219 Melbourne-Adelaide October 4, VA218 Adelaide-Melbourne

October 4, VA218 Adelaide-Melbourne October 5, VA827 Melbourne-Sydney

October 5, VA827 Melbourne-Sydney October 5, VA808 Sydney-Melbourne

October 5, VA808 Sydney-Melbourne October 6, VA1593 Melbourne-Newcastle

October 6, VA1593 Melbourne-Newcastle October 6, VA1594 Newcastle-Melbourne Fear of flying rose as the number of cases dropped The flight alarm coincided with a drop in the number of daily cases in Hunter New England. 56 cases were registered in the health district in the 24-hour reporting period. It brought the total number of Delta cases to around 1,686 as of Aug. 5. Of the new cases, 16 were from the Macquarie Lake (LGA) local government area, 15 from the Cessnock LGA, six from Newcastle and four from Maitland. In the north, there were seven cases from Tamworth, three from the MidCoast LGA, two each from Singleton and Port Stephens, and one from Upper Hunter. Local Hunter New England Health District said 24 cases were isolated for their entire infectious period, 27 were infectious in the community and five are still under investigation. Forty cases, or 70 percent of them, were related to known exposures or clusters, 11 were unrelated and the source of the five cases is still under investigation. Blitz Vax for the vulnerable Health officials have been involved in several vaccination attacks over the weekend. Seventy percent of Hunter New England cases relate to known exposures or groupings. ( ABC News: Ben Millington Sunday was dubbed “Super Hospitality Sunday” at the Belmont Mass Vaccination Center. Workers encouraged to take the blow included club staff, restaurant and hotel staff. At the East Maitlanda pop-up clinic, priority is given to people who are considered vulnerable. The Pfizer Clinic is open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Priority is given to people who are homeless or living in social housing, as well as Aboriginal people or Torres Strait Island and people with disabilities or significant health problems. Space to play or rest, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 8 minutes 10 seconds 8 m Do we really need booster vaccines for COVID-19? What you need to know about coronavirus: The form is being uploaded …

