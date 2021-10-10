International
Trudeau meets with Afghan refugees early Thanksgiving weekend
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with a newly formed Afghan refugee family on Saturday, marking the start of Thanksgiving weekend with what he said was an important reminder.
Trudeau met Obaidullah Rahimi, who started working at the Canadian Embassy in Kabul in 2008 and was hired full-time last year at a home in Ottawa, where volunteers prepared gift baskets to give to displaced Afghan families. .
“This is what Thanksgiving is about, reflecting how lucky we are,” Trudeau said.
Rahimi came to Canada with his wife, three-year-old daughter and a baby who is now a month and a half after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban this year.
Rahimi said he enjoyed working at the Canadian Embassy and found the Canadians friendly.
“Thank you, thank you for having us here and thank you for everything you have done,” he said.
More than 1,000 refugees from Afghanistan have arrived in Canada since the Taliban invaded their country in the summer.
The government has pledged to relocate 40,000 people from Afghanistan.
Trudeau said Canadians are happy Rahim and his family are safe.
The popularity of Thanksgiving fed foods is growing
“We are happy to bring you here for the next phase of your life,” Trudeau said.
“It’s almost an important thing to be there for many of your compatriots who have suffered and are facing a failure now with the Taliban – a terrible thing, but we will continue to work together towards a better future. “
For an Afghan family in Calgary, there is plenty to be thankful for, even if they are not used to celebrating the holiday.
Azatullah said his family of 13 was transferred to a permanent home on Friday after staying in temporary shelter since arriving in Canada a month and a half ago. He requested that his last name not be used because he still has family members in Afghanistan.
“We appreciate the Government of Canada, which helped us in a very difficult time,” he said in an interview Saturday. He also appreciates local organizations and people who helped his family find shelter and provided information about life in Canada.
His family came to Canada because his late brother worked at the Canadian Embassy, he said. Azatullah’s companions in Canada were the mothers, sisters-in-law and children of his brothers and sisters.
He is worried about his two brothers, a sister and a sister-in-law still in Afghanistan and hopes to bring them to Canada as well. Three of the grandchildren who accompanied him to Canada came without their mother, he said.
However, he hopes for his future in Canada and while it is a quiet Thanksgiving holiday this time around, he said he plans to celebrate the holiday next year.
“I feel comfortable here.”
© 2021 Canadian Press
