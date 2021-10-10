Sebastian Kurz resigns as Austrian chancellor amid corruption scandal





Kurz, speaking at a television address at Austrian television said: “I want to make room to guarantee stability.”

However, the 35-year-old Chancellor said the corruption allegations against him were “false” and denied that he had used government money for political purposes.

Kurz said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg would become the new chancellor, according to public broadcaster ORF.

Kurz is under investigation for allegations that government money was used to provide positive coverage in a daily newspaper, Austrian prosecutors announced on Wednesday. The chancellor, along with nine other individuals and three organizations, is under investigation for the case, according to a statement from the Austrian Attorney General’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) published on Wednesday. According to the prosecutor, raids were carried out in several places on Wednesday, including two government ministries, as part of the investigation. The statement said: “Between 2016 and at least 2018, budget funds from the finance ministry were used to fund exclusively party-motivated polls, sometimes manipulated by an opinion research company in the interest of a political party and its management. up.” The period shown in the public prosecutor’s statement relates to when Kurz took over the leadership of the Austrian People’s Party (VP), leading him to government through a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party after the 2017 legislative elections. “The results of the survey were published (without being advertised) in the editorial section of an Austrian daily newspaper and other media belonging to the same group,” the statement said, adding that “the alleged payments were made in exchange for Media Company » Austrian media have identified the daily newspaper involved in the case as the tabloid-format daily sterreich (Austria), which has denied the allegations and denied any wrongdoing in numerous works published this week. Kurz remains the party leader Corruption allegations against Kurz have sparked a crisis in the Austrian government. Prior to Kurz’s resignation on Saturday, opposition parties had threatened to bring a no-confidence vote against him to parliament on Tuesday. Elected chancellor in 2017, Kurz cleverly turned one of Europe’s biggest crises — the influx of refugees in 2015 — into a ballot box winner. Kurz came to power just as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s control of neighboring Germany seemed to be weakening. He seemed eager to dismantle at least some of its hospitable approaches to immigrants and take the continent on a tougher path, despite regularly insisting on its support for the European project. His party was the driving force behind a law banning full-face Muslim veils in public spaces in 2017. A chancellery spokesman told CNN on Sunday that Kurz would remain as chairman of the VP and head of the parliamentary group. Kurz “enjoys the full support of the popular party.” Kurz said he was resigning so that “the coalition can continue to work in the interests of the Austrian people”, the spokesman said, adding that none of the house raids carried out by prosecutors “had anything to do with Kurz himself”.

