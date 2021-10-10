What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, October 10th

Recent developments:

Job losses, higher food prices push more people to use city ​​food programswith

Thanksgiving community meals were canceled due to the pandemic.

The opening of the house in Ottawa 67 will be the city’s first major sporting event according to the new capacity ruleswith

Ottawa reported another 48 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Which is the latest?

At least one food center in Ottawa has seen its dual clientele as the cost of food has risen and people are left jobless due to the pandemic. This number is expected to increase only during the winter.

Many Ottawa shelters and community organizations usually offer free Thanksgiving food, but the pandemic has forced most of them to cancelwith

The Ottawa 67 will be the first team to play a home game in the city after the province lifted capacity restrictions for certain locations on Saturday. That means the area could be technically complete for this afternoon’s game at TD Place Arena.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported another 48 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with no more deaths.

How are you?

As of Saturday, Ottawa has a total of 30,231 cases of COVID-19. There are 338 known active cases, 29,295 cases are considered resolved and 598 people have died from the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 55,600 cases of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 53,800 resolved cases now.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 206 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 222.

Akwesasne there were more than 950 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and reported 10 deaths between its northern and southern parts.

Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg there have been 34 cases and one death. Territory Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 20, with one death. Pikwakanagan there was none.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who have died from COVID-19 With If you would like to share your boyfriend’s story, please CONTACT with

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in Step 3 of the reopening plan and will stay there for the foreseeable future. The vaccine passport system is in place at least until spring.

The total collection limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside. Those limits are even higher for organized events.

People 12 years of age and older should show photo identification and a paper or PDF version of the vaccine for many activities until an application is ready, most likely in late October. There will be medical exceptions.

Other groups are also coming up with their own COVID-19 vaccine policies, including for staff.

Indoor dining capacity is based on distance. Gyms, cinemas and museums can reach 50 percent capacity inside.

Ontario school rules for all extracurricular activities, and while masks remain mandatory, vaccines are not. School boards can go beyond these rules.

Western Quebec

Under the rules of its green zone, 10 people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outside, which increases to 50 if they play sports.

There are no longer capacity limits for certain places in Quebec.

School rules include masks for classmates, but do not include bubbles in the classroom.

A vaccine passport is available for people aged 13 and over in such public event spaces, bars, restaurants and gyms.

Quebecers may use an application or show paper evidence; people outside the province will have to show paper evidence. Everyone will need to show ID.

As in Ontario, there are medical exceptions.

What can I do?

prevention

COVID-19 initially spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after receiving a vaccine. Variants of concern are more contagious and are created.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future, such as staying home while you are sick. and receiving cost assistance if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and keeping your distance from anyone you do not live with, even with a mask.

During the holidays, be sure to sign up with yourself and others. If you do not feel well, know #IsOKToNotBeOKWith There is strength to seek support. Learn about services and resources: https://t.co/An7QloCmXk pic.twitter.com/HyEEeRshZi –@OttawaHealth

Masks, preferably those that fit well and with three layers, are mandatory in public indoor environments in Ontario and Quebec and are recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Vaccines inhibit the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding death and hospitalization without providing complete protection.

There are federal guidelines for what vaccinated people can do in different situations.

This year health leaders in the area generally say smaller Thanksgiving and Halloween gatherings are allowed with precautions for unvaccinated and / or vulnerable people. The guidelines are stricter in selected areas where COVID-19 is spreading more than others, such asAkwesasne AND Tyendinagawith

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with basic medical conditions help with work.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated, as should those who have been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The duration of isolation varies inQuebecANDOntariowith

trip

All potential travelers must be fully vaccinated by October 30 to board a plane, train or naval vessel in Canada.

Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved people can come to Canada.

The U.S. land border will remain closed to Canadians until at least October 21, and from early November, the U.S. will require that all foreign nationals flying into the country be fully vaccinated.

LOOK | The US will accept international travelers with WHO approved vaccines The US will accept international travelers with WHO approved vaccines The US will soon accept international travelers who are vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organization. 6:53

Vaccine

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been considered safe and approved in Canada and are now going with brand names instead of manufacturer names.

The two most commonly adopted for you who are 12 years old. Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted preliminary test data for their COVID-19 stroke to younger children in Health Canada.

The Canada Duty Vaccination Force says people can wait from three to four weeks and up to 16 weeks between the first and second doses.

The same working group says it is safe and effective to mix the first and second doses. Ontario and Quebec giving certain groups third doses.

More than 3.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region combining the first, second and third doses with a population of about 2.3 million.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone who is 12 or older by 2021. People canlook for provincial meetings that open onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

It is recommended that people between the ages of 18 and 24 get the Pfizer-BioNTech, or Comirnaty, vaccine because the Moderna / Spikevax vaccine carries a slight risk of a rare heart condition.

Local health units have flexibility in most contexts, including booking check their websitesfor details.

They offer doses at a short notice as campaigns move from mass clinics to mobile clinics to fill gaps in vaccine coverage.

Governor-General Mary Simon and her husband Whit Fraser, right, assist in delivering food to customers at the Ottawa Mission in Ottawa on Friday, October 8, 2021. (Justin Tang / Canadian Press)

The third detail of the photograph depends on the health unit.

Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines through their booking systems, as do some family physicians.

Western Quebec

Anyone 12 years and older make an appointment online or by phoneor visitpermanent movement clinic on the movewith

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

Children tend to have a upset stomach and / or redness.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can be too affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help with

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone requesting a test can leave an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontarios says to only prove if you adapt to certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province’s targeted testing strategyyou can leave an appointment at selected pharmaciesQuick Tests are available in several locations, including some childcare facilities when the risk is high.

Travelers who need a testyou have several local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment or see what their internet access options are. They can also call 1-877-644-4545 with questions.

Rapid COVID-19 tests are available at elementary schools in Outaouais for students with symptoms.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

The first nations, the Inuit and the Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan ZibiAnishinabeg can call the health center at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; e-mail is another option for booking vaccines.

Tests are available atPikwkanagnby calling 613-625-1175 and vaccinations, at 613-625-2259 extension 225 or by email. Everyone inside Tyendinaga who is interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should check out the website of specialized vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call Ekausivik Ekuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

