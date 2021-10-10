China’s Xi calls for ‘peaceful’ reunification with Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Saturday that a peaceful reunification of Taiwan with Chinese territory was in Beijing’s interest, despite military threats against the self-governing island.

Xi spoke at an official celebration at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing that focused primarily on the need for the ruling Communist Party to continue to lead China as the country rises in power and influence.

The reunification of the nation must be accomplished and will definitely be accomplished, Xi vowed in front of an audience of politicians, military personnel and others gathered in the secret chamber that serves as the seat of China’s ceremonial legislature.

“Reunification peacefully is most in line with the general interest of the Chinese nation, including Taiwan’s compatriots,” the leader added.

Xis’s remarks came just days after the Chinese military sent a record number of military aircraft flying to Taiwan in the exercises the self-governing island has called a threat. Over the course of four days, starting last week, the Continental People’s Liberation Army flew fighter jets, bombers and early air warplanes 149 times to Taiwan, with the single largest maneuver involving 52 aircraft.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 amid a civil war, with the then-ruling Nationalist Party fleeing the island as communists Mao Zedong came to power on the mainland.

Saturday’s ceremony in Beijing was in honor of the 110th anniversary of the Chinese revolution that led to the overthrow of the Qing emperors and the creation of the Republic of China under Sun Yat-sen. Taiwan celebrates October 10 as National Day, and Xi’s speech touched on shared aspirations for a unified future, despite the sharp differences between China’s one-party authoritarian system and Taiwan’s vibrant multi-party democracy.

Taiwan’s National Day celebrations this year will feature a rare display of military equipment, including missiles, and a display of fighter jets to be held Sunday in front of the Presidential Office Building in downtown Taipei.

This marks the first involvement of military equipment in official Taipei celebrations in years, and the first since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016.

Local media coverage of the evidence for the celebration showed large rocket launchers moving on the streets of Taipei, although the rockets themselves were not directly visible.

In the past, the Taiwanese government has kept its missile capabilities out of the public eye to avoid provocative display, said Kuo Yu-jen, a defense studies expert at the National Policy Research Institute in Taiwan.

Kuo added that Taipei thinks it should demonstrate that Taiwan has the ability to prevent the threat of China as Beijing becomes overly pretentious.

In recent years, the celebration of National Day has featured choreographies presented by military police on motorbikes and flights by the island air force. However, the rockets were not part of that screen.

I think this is to raise the morale of the people in Taiwan, said Fan Shih-ping, a professor of political science at Taiwan Normal University.

Taiwanese leader Tsai has set a higher price for national defense than its predecessor from the more China-friendly Nationalist Party, launching a revival of the island shipbuilding industry and authorizing a program to build submarines domestically. It has also created reforms in the military, including improving benefits for military personnel and even increasing the quality of food served in the mess.

Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told lawmakers Wednesday that the situation with China is the worst in the last 40 years since I registered. Chiu later told reporters that he believed China would have comprehensive capabilities to invade Taiwan by 2025.

Since the partition, Taiwan has been self-governing, but its sovereignty is denied by Beijing, which has refused to give up the option of using force to take control of the island. Beijing has also sought to isolate Taiwan internationally by banning it from the United Nations and other international organizations and opposing formal contacts between its government and nations recognizing China, particularly the United States, which are legally obliged to consider threats. against Taipei as serious issues. concern “.

US and Japanese officials have warned that China’s growing capabilities pose a growing threat to Taiwan’s and the region’s security.

“The issue of Taiwan is simply an internal matter of China, which does not tolerate any foreign intervention,” Xi said on Saturday. “No one should underestimate the determination, will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” “

Show full article