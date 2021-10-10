The man died, another in hospital after the shooting in downtown Calgary

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating how two men are linked after one was killed and another was taken to hospital after shooting outside a downtown nightclub early in the morning.

Police were called to Junction Underground shortly before 2:45 a.m. for reports that someone had been shot outside the bar, located at 8th Avenue southwest.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 30s who was in “serious medical distress”. He was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, where he died shortly afterwards, police said in a press release.

While the man was being transported to the hospital, officers secured the scene and searched the area for suspects. As police searched, a second man in his 30s arrived at Foothills Medical Center with gunshot wounds, police say.

Calgary police officers were called to the hospital and believe the man is linked to the shooting. He remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating how two men involved in the shooting are related. (Andrew Brown / CBC)

“Summer is very early in the investigation and we are working to determine what happened and how the two men were related,” police said in the thenews report.

The identity of the victim could not be disclosed until after an autopsy, which is scheduled for next week, police say. More information will be shared once it becomes known.

As of 10:45 a.m., 8th Avenue Southwest, between Route 5 southwest and 6th Streetsouthwest, has been blocked for traffic so police can continue to investigate.