



TUNISIA, Tunisia For nearly three months after the Tunisians ousted their dictator in January 2011 in a protest blast that electrified the Arab world, Ali Bousselmi felt nothing but pure happiness. The decade that followed, during which the Tunisians adopted a new Constitution, won freedom of speech and voted in free and fair elections, brought Mr. Bousselmi his rewards. He co-founded a gay rights group an impossibility before 2011, when the gay scene was forced to hide deep underground. But as revolutions raised high hopes in political chaos and economic failure, Mr. Bousselmi, like many Tunisians, said he began to wonder if his country would be better off with a single ruler, powerful enough to get things done. I wonder, what have we done with democracy? tha z. Bousselmi, 32, executive director of Mawjoudin, which means We Exist in Arabic. We have corrupt members of Parliament, and if you go out on the streets, you can see that people can not even buy a sandwich. And then suddenly, it was a magic wand that said things would change.

This stick was held by Kais Saied, the democratically elected president of Tunisia, who, on July 25, froze Parliament and ousted the prime minister, vowing to crack down on corruption and return power to the people. It was a power grip that the vast majority of Tunisians greeted with joy and relief.

July 25 has made it harder than ever to tell a hopeful story about the Arab Spring. Held by Western supporters and Arab sympathizers as evidence that democracy can flourish in the Middle East, Tunisia now seems to many as a final confirmation of the failed promise of uprisings. The birthplace of the Arab revolts, is now ruled by decree of one person. Elsewhere, wars following the uprisings have devastated Syria, Libya and Yemen. Autocrats stifled protests in the Gulf. Egyptians elected a president before embracing a military dictatorship. However, revolutions proved that power, traditionally used from top to bottom, could also be driven by a blazing path.

It was a lesson that the Tunisians, who recently took to the streets again to demonstrate against Parliament and for Mr. Saied, have reaffirmed. This time, however, people attacked democracy, not an autocrat. The Arab Spring will continue, predicted Tarek Megerisi, a North African specialist at the European Council on Foreign Relations. No matter how hard you try to suppress it or how much the environment around it changes, desperate people will try to secure their rights. Mr Saieds’s popularity stems from the same grievances that prompted Tunisians, Bahrainis, Egyptians, Yemenis, Syrians and Libyans to protest a decade ago corruption, unemployment, repression and inability to copeTen years later, Tunisians felt backward in almost everything except freedom of expression.

We got nothing from the revolution, said Houyem Boukchina, 48, a resident of Jabal Ahmar, a working-class neighborhood in the capital, Tunisia. “We still do not know what the plan is, but we live according to hope,” she told Mr. Saied. But popular reactions can still threaten autocracy. Aware of their grieving peoples, Arab rulers have doubled their oppression rather than addressing issues, only their ruthlessness inviting more overthrow in the future, analysts warned. In Mr Saieds’s case, his range depends on economic progress. Tunisia faces one impending fiscal crisis, with billions of debts coming due this fall. If the government fires public employees and cuts salaries and subsidies, if prices and employment do not improve, public sentiment is likely to return.

An economic collapse would pose problems not only for Mr Saied but also for Europe, whose shores attract desperate Tunisian migrants by boat. thousands every year. However the Saieds office has made no contact with International Monetary Fund officials who are waiting to negotiate a rescue package, according to a senior Western diplomat. He has taken no action other than asking chicken sellers and iron traders to lower prices, telling them it was their national duty. People do not necessarily support Said, they just hated what Saied broke, Megerisi said. This will disappear very soon when they find that he is not handing them over either.

For Western governments, which initially backed the uprisings, then returned in the name of stability to partner with the autocrats who survived them, Tunisia can serve as a reminder of what motivated Arab protesters a decade ago and what they can do. brought them back to the streets. While many demonstrators called for democracy, others chanted for more tangible results: an end to corruption, lower food prices, jobs. From the outside, it was easy to enjoy the hundreds of thousands of protesters who came out in Cairos Tahrir Square, easy to forget the tens of millions of Egyptians who stayed at home.

People pushing for Parliament, democracy, freedoms, we were not the bulk of the revolution, said Yassine Ayari, an independent Tunisian lawmaker recently imprisoned after denouncing Mr.’s seizure of power. Saieds. Perhaps many Tunisians did not want the revolution. Maybe people just want beer and security. This is a difficult question, a question I do not want to ask myself, he added. But I do not blame people. We had a chance to show them how democracy can change their lives, and we failed. The revolution provided the Tunisians with some means to solve the problems, but not with the solutions they had been waiting for, said Mr. Ayari. With more needs than governing experience, he said, they had little patience for the time-consuming mess of democracy.

A Constitution, ballot boxes and a Parliament did not automatically create opportunity or accountability, a situation that Westerners may find very familiar. Parliament came down to name calling and quarreling. Political parties were formed and re-formed without offering better ideas. Corruption spread. “I do not think a Western-style liberal democracy can or should be something that can simply be parachuted in,” said Elisabeth Kendall, a researcher in Arabic and Islamic studies at Oxford University. You just can not read Liberal Democracy 101, absorb it, write a constitution and hope that everything works. Elections are just the beginning. Arab intellectuals often point out that it took decades for France to transition to democracy after its revolution. Parts of Eastern Europe and Africa saw similar ups and downs in leaving behind dictatorships.

Opinion polls show that the vast majority throughout the Arab world still support democracy. But almost half of respondents say their countries are not ready for this. Tunisians, in particular, have grown to associate it with economic deterioration and dysfunction. Their experience may have left Tunisians still believing in democracy in the abstract, but loving for now what a Tunisian professor of constitutional law, Adnan Limam, called approval a short-term dictatorship. However, Ms Kendall warned that it was too soon to declare revolutions dead.

In Tunisia, rejecting the system that evolved over the last decade does not necessarily mean embracing one man’s rule. As Saied has arrested more opponents and gained more control, last month suspending most of the Constitution and taking sole authority to make laws, more Tunisians, especially the wealthy secular ones, are worried. Someone had to do something, but is now getting out of the way, said Azza Bel Jaafar, 67, a pharmacist in Tunisia’s luxury suburb of La Marsa. She said she had initially backed Mr Saieds’ actions, in part out of fear of Ennahda, the Islamist party that dominates parliament, and that many Tunisians blame the country’s ills. I hope there will be no more Islamism, she said, but neither am I for dictatorship. Some pro-democracy Tunisians are relying on the idea that the younger generation will not easily give up the freedoms with which they grew up. We have not invested in a democratic culture for 10 years for nothing, said Jahouar Ben Mbarek, a former friend and colleague of Mr. Saieds who is now helping organize anti-Saied protests. One day, they will see their freedom in danger and will change their minds.

Others say there is still time to save democracy in Tunisia.

Despite the increasingly authoritarian actions of Mr. Saieds, he has not moved systematically to crack down on opposition protests, and recently told French President Emmanuel Macron that he would engage in dialogue to resolve the crisis. Let’s see if democracy is able to correct itself, said Youssef Cherif, a Tunisian-based political analyst, and not with weapons. Mr. Bousselmi, a gay rights activist, is torn, asking if gay rights can thrive under one man’s rule. I do not know. Will I admit to forgetting my activism for the sake of the economy? Tha Bousselmi. I really want things to start changing instead, but I have to pay a very heavy price.

