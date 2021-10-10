Tyson Fury: I’m the best in the world

Tyson Fury praised Deontay Wilder but claimed he was the best in the world.

The WBC champion successfully defended his belt – his first world title defense after a turbulent career – after he stopped the Bronze Bomber in the 11th round with a sharp right arm.

The crash sent Wilder to the hospital for checks, a final blow to a fierce fight that saw both fighters being sent to the canvas more than once.

Speaking after the fight, Fury said: You know, it was a big fight tonight.

It was worthy of every trilogy in the history of this sport. You know, I’ll not excuse myself. Wilders a strong warrior. He gave me a real run for my money tonight. And I always said I’m the best in the world, and he ‘s the second best.

Despite Wilder’s continued antipathy even after the fighting was over, Fury said he would pray for his defeated opponent.

You know, he has no love for me, Deontay Wilder. Because you know why? Because I beat him three times. And it’s like, I’m an athlete. I went to show him support and respect, and he did not want to give it back. So this is his problem. I will pray for him, so the Lord will soften his heart.