Switching to digitized aircraft recordings that are happening slowly

While the digitization of maintenance registers has received much attention in the business aviation industry and led to the establishment of companies specializing in that field, many flight departments, Part 135 operators and individual owners / operators still maintain their registers – including registers of aircraft – on paper.

Many aircraft owners and flight departments have also suffered financial and operational losses from poor record-keeping practices, according to the Business Aircraft Registration Excellence Foundation. In most cases, those situations were avoidable, she added.

“It’s time for us to take the same care with aircraft registers as we do with current aircraft,” said the foundation’s executive director, Larry Hinebaugh. “Until we change the way things are done in the aviation industry, the state of aircraft registers is unlikely to improve. Inertia is on the side of the status quo.”

Awareness of education and technology, Hinebaugh argued, will improve the state of aircraft registration, starting with “the infiltration of aviation training and education programs into universities, colleges and technical schools.”

An aircraft register is a record that an owner does not want to be incomplete or lost because it can “severely” affect the value of the aircraft, according to Jared Hasty, director of sales and key accounts for the Ogarajets agency. “We can give extreme examples when you are talking 10, 20, 30, 50 percent of the value of your plane is tied to the diary,” Hasty said during a recent ATP webinar (Booth 1133). “I think if people were to remember this more often, they would probably take better care of them, preserve them better, keep them more organized.”

When it comes time to sell a business jet, its log and related records must be complete, otherwise the transaction may be at risk. “You want to make sure everything is up to date and traceable,” said Philip Rushton, president of the international aircraft sales consultancy Aviatrade.

During the due diligence phase of purchasing a business aircraft, an inspection of its data “becomes a forensic exercise …[that] is the best term for it, “said Rushton.” You’re not looking for what ‘s there. You are looking for what is not there. “

The founders of Bluetail (Booth 3026), a platform for digitizing business aircraft records launched nearly two years ago, said the apathy for maintaining aircraft records is perhaps one of the company’s biggest obstacles. However, the company now supports business jets valued at more than $ 1 billion and has amassed more than $ 2.1 million in a Series A investment round that closed this summer.

“I think you probably are not aware that your diaries, unlike your airplane, are not secure,” said Stuart Illian, who co-founded Bluetail with CEO Roberto Guerrieri. “People holding their books on a bookshelf … are probably our main challenge in educating the market why you really need it.”

In general, Bluetail recommends that customers scan aircraft registers, additional type certificates, air traffic directives and service bulletins, as well as distribution, maintenance, customs, legal and financial documents, and “everything about its safety, compliance or operation. avioni “, Tha Illian. He also suggested the digitization of weight and balance records and the “old 8130s” – FAA Authorized Issuance Certificate / Air Capability Approval Labels.

“It does not cost you much to scan, and [digital] Warehousing is so cheap, “Illian said.” And with the tools we’re building around searching for and organizing vehicles, why not have everything in one place? Because you never know when you will need that little bit of information from 12 years ago. And instead of looking through laces or closets, why not have them all there, especially if they are easy to find? “

In Bluetail, the process of digitizing registers begins with a subscription. Plans start at $ 69 per month for aircraft for owner / operators and $ 99 per month for aircraft for flight departments. Bluetail estimates how much data it has to scan – a bank box, for example, can contain between 1,700 and 2,500 “images” – and then lets customers decide how to take recordings to one of the 120 scan centers. American with which Bluetail has contracts. All of these centers comply with SOC 2, the criteria for managing customer data based on security, availability, integrity processing, confidentiality and privacy.

The company can provide a courier to transport the records, or the client can take them directly to their nearest scan center. “We’ve been trying to pick locations that are around big cities or business aviation hotspots,” Illian said. He estimates that 80 percent of Bluetail customers choose the courier option.

The rest require their scans to be scanned in their business by a “mobile team” made up of air frame technicians and power plants from Bluetail. “Some people, under no circumstances, will allow those registers to leave the hangar,” Illian explained. “Obviously, it will cost a little more [to do the scanning there for the client].. “

It usually takes Bluetail about four weeks to scan some bankers’ boxes, he said. Illian added that while Bluetail provides customers with an estimate of how long it will take to scan and process their aircraft registers, it is constantly trying to beat that estimate.

Guerrieri noted how in other industries, the transition to digital registration in business aviation will take time. “While I’m not from the aviation space – but I’ve come a long way in two years – I’ve been with a few companies in [software as a service] world and have actually been part of some major digital transformations, “he said.

“I see digital transformations happening in the aircraft registration space and a turning point is coming,” he added. “I do not know where and when, but we are beginning to see a base of interest. Transformation is happening … so that is what encourages us every day.”