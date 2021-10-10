The Blackhawk celebrates its 1000th engine update





Blackhawk Aerospace is celebrating its 1000th turbine engine upgrade client this week at NBAA-BACE 2021. It has been a busy year for the maintenance, repair and repair team, which plans to carry out up to 60 upgrades. engine this year. Moreover, Blackhawk (Booth 2445) acquired the Missouri-based Columbia Avionics in June and is currently delivering a major life cycle program to the U.S. Army for its C-12 Beechcraft King Air B200s fleet. The acquisition of Columbia gives Blackhawk the ability to develop additional avionics type (STC) certificates for its network of dealers, as well as those required for future engine upgrade programs. “Engines and aircraft must be able to talk to each other,” said Blackhawk marketing director Lindsay Allmon. “Sometimes it is more difficult to work with larger OEMs on these types of projects because they have bigger things on their plate. This acquisition gives us the ability to develop and bring these STCs to market faster. “ Columbia has been renamed Blackhawk Aerospace Technologies (BAT) and Allmon said its facility is being rebuilt. She emphasized that BAT’s main mission is to develop STCs “from installers to installers. These people understand the installations closely and are developing things that can easily be applied by other installers.” the world of Blackhawk. BAT merges with other Blackhawk properties, including its compositions and government services divisions – Blackhawk Aerospace Composites (BAC) and Blackhawk Aerospace Solutions (BAS), respectively. Located in Morgantown, Kentucky, BAC develops customized material solutions for aerospace and automotive clients. Allmon said the company had recently worked with Bell to develop components for that company’s expected entry into the eVTOL air taxi market, as well as building the engine for Blackhawk’s Dash 42 update program for Cessna Caravan. BAS, based in Huntsville, Alabama, is currently advertising its Army Life Extender program for its C-12 King Airs fleet that includes updating the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-52 engine, the new propellers of consisting of five-edged MT and Garmin Avionika G1000 NXi. Blackhawk, meanwhile, continues to consider extending airframes to candidates for future update programs, Allmon said, but has yet to make an official announcement. In July, Blackhawk announced STC approval for the upgrade of its XP67A engine to the King Air 300. This is the 30th major STC ancillary product it gave the company during its 22-year history. Other recent STCs for the company include EASA and UK Civil Aviation Authority approvals for the True Blue Power TB44 lithium-ion battery in the King Air 350 series. “The TB44 is an excellent example of the latest technology that the Blackhawk “Supports in addition to performance improvements to our engine. Together, the battery-engine combination provides operators with unmatched advantages in power, safety, life and efficiency,” said Blackhawk CEO Jim Allmon.

