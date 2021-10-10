Pressure mounts to reopen Kelowna Airport for international flights

BC internal leaders of citizens and tourism say tens of millions of dollars in revenue and regional economic recovery after the pandemic are at risk if the federal government does not resume international flights at Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

“International flights are very disappointing for me, to be honest with you,” airport director Sam Sammadar told CBC Radio West host Sarah Penton.

Sammadar said roads from Kelowna to sunny destinations like Cancun, Los Cabosand Varaderoby carriers like WestJetare planned, but without Transport Canada approval, the window to have them during the winter could be closed.

“And we are in a situation where, if we do not get a response from the federal government too soon, we will potentially miss those flights. And they will not be back soon.”

The airport said international flights accounted for up to 30 per cent of airport traffic before the pandemic.

YLW has lost more than $ 2.5 million in revenue since the federal government canceled international flights to and from Kelownaas a measure to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Tourism executives say the region risks losing millions of dollars in foreign spending if the airport remains closed this winter season.

“There is a great thirst for people to come here,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of White White Ski Resort.

“Non-stop flights through Seattle to Kelowna have only been a boom for the ski industry over the years and the data will show that,” he said, noting that many foreign tourists require direct flights to avoid long customs formations. and connection delays at Vancouver International Airport.

The BC tourism industry, provincial partner Destination BC and federal agency Destination Canada are spending about $ 3 million this fall in a campaign to attract foreign visitors to the province.

“We want to start the economic recovery,” Ballingall said, adding that the federal government’s lack of transparency and direction for reopening is creating uncertainty.

“I think we’re just stuck in a bureaucratic war.”

YLW is the 10th richest airport in Canada in terms of passenger volume, and the only airport in the top 10 which remains barred from accepting foreign routes.

Other smaller airports with less traffic, such as Quebec City and downtown Toronto Billy Bishop Airport, have resumed international travel.

To limit the further spread of # COVID-19 in Canada, travel restrictions are set at all ports of entry. Find out if you can travel to Canada: https://t.co/0IZWHLCc2r –@Transport_gc

In July, and earlier this week, Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray sent letters to Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra demanding clarity and transparency on the criteria and timeline for the resumption of international routes.

“We are simply seeking either the reset or the discovery of what the metrics are so that Kelowna International Airport meets them so that they can be opened just as others are able to,” Gray said.

Transport Canada said in a statement that a resumption of international flights is being considered for airports like Kelowna, but did not say when this could happen.

“The addition of additional airports in the future under the conditions dictated will be considered; namely, based on demand, operational capacity, the epidemiological situation in Canada and recommendations from the Canadian Public Health Agency and the Canadian Border Services Agency.”

Since Friday, Internal Health had 1,129 active cases of COVID-19, which is 19 percent of active cases throughout the province.