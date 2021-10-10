International
Pressure mounts to reopen Kelowna Airport for international flights
BC internal leaders of citizens and tourism say tens of millions of dollars in revenue and regional economic recovery after the pandemic are at risk if the federal government does not resume international flights at Kelowna International Airport (YLW).
“International flights are very disappointing for me, to be honest with you,” airport director Sam Sammadar told CBC Radio West host Sarah Penton.
Sammadar said roads from Kelowna to sunny destinations like Cancun, Los Cabosand Varaderoby carriers like WestJetare planned, but without Transport Canada approval, the window to have them during the winter could be closed.
“And we are in a situation where, if we do not get a response from the federal government too soon, we will potentially miss those flights. And they will not be back soon.”
The airport said international flights accounted for up to 30 per cent of airport traffic before the pandemic.
YLW has lost more than $ 2.5 million in revenue since the federal government canceled international flights to and from Kelownaas a measure to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Tourism executives say the region risks losing millions of dollars in foreign spending if the airport remains closed this winter season.
“There is a great thirst for people to come here,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of White White Ski Resort.
“Non-stop flights through Seattle to Kelowna have only been a boom for the ski industry over the years and the data will show that,” he said, noting that many foreign tourists require direct flights to avoid long customs formations. and connection delays at Vancouver International Airport.
The BC tourism industry, provincial partner Destination BC and federal agency Destination Canada are spending about $ 3 million this fall in a campaign to attract foreign visitors to the province.
“We want to start the economic recovery,” Ballingall said, adding that the federal government’s lack of transparency and direction for reopening is creating uncertainty.
“I think we’re just stuck in a bureaucratic war.”
YLW is the 10th richest airport in Canada in terms of passenger volume, and the only airport in the top 10 which remains barred from accepting foreign routes.
Other smaller airports with less traffic, such as Quebec City and downtown Toronto Billy Bishop Airport, have resumed international travel.
To limit the further spread of # COVID-19 in Canada, travel restrictions are set at all ports of entry. Find out if you can travel to Canada: https://t.co/0IZWHLCc2r
In July, and earlier this week, Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray sent letters to Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra demanding clarity and transparency on the criteria and timeline for the resumption of international routes.
“We are simply seeking either the reset or the discovery of what the metrics are so that Kelowna International Airport meets them so that they can be opened just as others are able to,” Gray said.
Transport Canada said in a statement that a resumption of international flights is being considered for airports like Kelowna, but did not say when this could happen.
“The addition of additional airports in the future under the conditions dictated will be considered; namely, based on demand, operational capacity, the epidemiological situation in Canada and recommendations from the Canadian Public Health Agency and the Canadian Border Services Agency.”
Since Friday, Internal Health had 1,129 active cases of COVID-19, which is 19 percent of active cases throughout the province.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/pressure-grows-to-reopen-kelowna-airport-to-international-flights-1.6206016
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]