Top 10 World News: Trump Criticizes Biden Package, Afghan Refugees in UK Wanted to Return, and More, World News





Boris Johnson recently angered UK Home Secretary Priti Patel by canceling efforts to make public sexual harassment a crime. Also, Afghans who recently arrived in the UK after fleeing Taliban control have demanded to be sent back. This is casting doubt on the success of Operation Welcome, which was launched by Boris Johnson on August 29 Click on the titles to read more At rally in Iowa, Trump criticizes Biden’s ‘socialist’ spending package Continuing with the old criticism of polls and attacks on political enemies in 2020, former US President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden of the $ 3.5 trillion “socialists” who spent “monstrosity” on all fronts, from the economy to immigration. Patel waited angrily as Boris Johnson blocks the public law on sexual harassment Boris Johnson recently angered UK Home Secretary Priti Patel by canceling efforts to make public sexual harassment a crime. Afghan refugees stranded in UK hotels seek to return Afghans who recently arrived in the UK after fleeing Taliban control have demanded to be deported. This casts doubt on the success of Operation Welcome, which was launched by Boris Johnson on August 29th. National hero or renegade? AQ Khan admitted to running the nuclear proliferation network Praised in Pakistan for helping become the world’s first nuclear power with nuclear weapons, Abdul Qadeer Khan, who died on Sunday, is seen in the West as a dangerous renegade. The scientist has been responsible for smuggling nuclear technology into rogue states. NYC: The security guard was stabbed for the mask dispute at the Apple store A 37-year-old security guard at an Apple store in New York City reportedly was stabbed Friday night by a male customer over a dispute over store disguise policy, police say. Astronomers reveal the secret of not forming stars in some early galaxies In one study, an international team of astronomers researched a group of six early galaxies with the help of the Atacama Large Millimeter or submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Habble Space Telescope. The study findings were recently published in Nature. White House links Biden’s bad vote to nation’s inability to overcome COVID-19 White House press secretary Jen Psaki has attributed a number of harsh poll results to President Biden to the nation’s inability to overcome the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Fauci ‘strongly doubts’ whether deaths from COVID-19 will decrease in winter President Biden’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he strongly doubts that deaths from COVID-19 will decrease in the winter. India-China command-level talks begin amid tensions across the LAC The thirteenth round of India-China command-level talks began Sunday in Moldo on the Chinese side at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, reports said. Is David Warner leaving SRH? The heartfelt post of the Australian star on Instagram hints at his exit Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner has hinted at his exit from the franchise following the team’s expulsion from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-trump-slams-bidens-package-afghan-refugees-in-uk-asked-to-be-sent-back-and-more-419692 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

