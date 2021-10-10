COMMENT: The world is suffering from a lack of vinyl tiles and massive price shocks – National

A couple of weeks ago, someone sent me a picture of a Tragically Hip album displayed in a record store. It seems to have been a standard vinyl issue of the band’s 2006 album, Music @ Puna, priced at $ 71.99. It was not a typo. To put it in perspective, a copy of the band’s deluxe 2-CD edition Completely Completely can be obtained for $ 13.99. And that is more than 10 times the cost of a digital copy available on iTunes.

I soon started receiving emails and messages from other angry buyers that prices for regular vinyl albums had broken the $ 50 mark. What is happening? Some things, as it turned out.

First, the public demand for vinyl tiles is growing. In Canada, new vinyl sales have risen 44 percent from this time last year. Revenue from vinyl in the US has nearly doubled since 2020. Things are also crazy in the UK as customers search for old records.

This has created a large number of orders in vinyl printing factories. Each new album comes in a vinyl version. Rear catalog items think best perennial sellers like Abbey Street by The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac’s rumor, and Return to black by Amy Winehouse are in permanent blizzard. And as Christmas approaches, there are plenty of massive box sets in the pipeline. Add in the next boxes from Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Joni Mitchell and a dozen or so others, and you can see the problem. There are many materials that need to be printed and sent.

Shortly before the pandemic began, there was a fire in Apollo / Transco, a factory in California that was just one of two manufacturers of lacquer masters on the planet. As a supplier of about 80 percent of all lacquer discs required to print registers, the entire industry plunged into chaos. MDC, a smaller factory in Japan, was already operating at capacity, resulting in an attempt to find other solutions, including what was a newborn way of creating the same disks but made of metal.

Orders were upheld. A batch of vinyl that could have been sent to the label or distributor in three to six months has dropped to nine months.

Then came COVID-19. The blockages hit the crushing plants hard. That did not help. Some order fulfillments fell to 12 months or even longer. Meanwhile, we just kept buying records.

This has created a shortage of polyvinyl chloride, the petrochemical by-product used to make vinyl. And when there is a shortage of any commodity used in any kind of production, prices for finished products inevitably rise.

Some of these box sets require a lot of raw material. For example, if you are looking to purchase the more sophisticated version of Nirvana’s 30th Anniversary Edition Do not worry a historic date that passed September 24th you will have to wait until the end of May 2022. Meanwhile, all other editions will come out on November 12th.

Why the delay for the biggest set? Because that box contains eight LP 180 grams and just does not have enough raw polyvinyl chloride to circulate. Maybe it’s because of Brilliant adventure, a David Bowie collection that includes (among many other things) a dizzying 18 LP 180 grams. This is more than seven pounds vinyl per box.

And things can get worse. With oil price forecasts exceeding US $ 100 per barrel due to a combination of The stubbornness of OPEC AND a great need for energy as the world emerges from the worst of COVID-19, the price of petroleum by-products will also rise. This includes polyvinyl chloride.

We have heard the same story before. In 1974, OPEC declared an oil embargo on all nations that they perceived as helping Israel during the Yom Kippur War. The price of a barrel of oil went up to $ 12 from $ 3, a 300 percent increase, hurting much of the western world. Then, in 1979, there was a second oil spill. In both cases, the price of polyvinyl chloride also increased dramatically.

This forced free record labels for pressing records. Beautiful thick, heavy and break-resistant albums of the 1960s and early 1970s gave way to thin plastic slices. Forget today’s 180 gram records; some of these releases were 100 grams or even 80.

Because the grooves could not be cut as deep as before, the sound quality sounded poor, especially when it came to deep bass. They scratched more easily and were more prone to warping, so they no longer stood flat on the ceiling. If you are at a certain age, you will remember that you took a freshly bought record from the wrapper only to discover that it practically had a twist. If it was flat enough, it was not uncommon for him to overlook the first time you played it.

Then came recycled vinyl, which was often filled with dirt that caused noises such as rumble, clicks, and crackling. No wonder we were about to remove the vinyl altogether, first for the pre-recorded cassettes (spurred on by Sony Walkman and its imitators after 1979) and then for the compact disc in 1983. Out of the odd audiophile release, vinyl remained generally quite terrible for the next 30 years. Can we end up seeing this kind of quality reduction again? Let’s hope not.

Meanwhile, many artists want to get their stuff out there in some sort of physical shape. I’ve already seen stories of new custom CDs and tapes from those who can not afford (or afford, period) vinyl.

Digital Music News has this quote by Jeremy Pafford, head of market development in North America for Independent Commodity Intelligence Services: There is nothing wrong with that. His kind of hitting a-mole something goes wrong, he gets solved, then something else happens. And that was when the pandemic started.

Alan Cross is a transmitter with Q107 and 102.1 Edge and a commentator for Global News.

