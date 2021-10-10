Lakers News: Metta World Peace Gives Impression to Team Championship Aspirations – All Lakers





The Lakers’s story is very old has been traced back to when general manager Rob Pelinka started adding pieces about LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. This topic of discussion depends on how the Lakers perform throughout the season. If they start going to a winning generation, age jokes will diminish, but when there is some kind of war or injury, that conversation will start circulating again. Even LeBron James has thought of that conversation as fun lately. “The story of our age, I laugh at it. In fact, I really laugh. I’m not just saying that.” Former Lakers champion Metta Sandiford-Artest, once Ron Artest, jumped on Twitter to talk about that old-fashioned story with the Lakers current list. “The Lakers are the oldest team in the league, but they are not super old. They are not all, you know, 39, 40. They are on the verge of being old … They in a unique situation, we won a title [when] we like 29 or 30. Jordan won his last title, he was probably 34 years old … with that said, you got a bunch of Hall-of-Famers who just got their first time out. They have intelligence, they still have physical abilities. “That’s one of the reasons I think the Lakers have a chance to win the Final.” Artest has always been honest when giving his impressions of everything. He presents a valuable point, as many of the young veterans who joined the Lakers are old, but they have not been thoroughly washed away. They still possess the ability and skilled basketball experience to fight the youngest opponents in the league. Plus, medicine and training today is much more advanced than it was even five years ago, as many athletes still manage to perform at a high level even when they are close to 40 years old. James has been a technician throughout his career on how to adapt and gain the upper hand over his opponents at every stop where he has been. He has always had doubts at every point of his career, and he has always managed to distinguish them all the time. He has really reached the point where we really need to see him to believe him in terms of shortcomings in his long history career.

