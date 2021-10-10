The program helps tourists help international entrepreneurs – The Mercury News





Three years ago, Olga Enciso Smith decided to rethink global travel. Earlier, the president of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce San Jose and the founder of the Machu Picchu Gallery of America in Los Gatos, Smith had been embedded in bringing Hispanic and Latin cultural awareness to the South Bay for some time. Now, she decided, it was time to bring some of the South Gulf resources to those parts of the world. I love Silicon Valley innovation, but I also see that there are some things we can fix by having a partnership with Mexico and Latin America, Smith said. It came up with inverturism, a concept that encourages people to invest in local micro-producers in the countries they visit. She thought about untapped talent and entrepreneurship among people living in America, especially those who lack systemic support. I worked with Peruvian culture and art for many years, but over time it grew throughout Mexico, Central and South America, Smith said. I think we are a family. We have the same roots of ancient civilizations. Smith has led missions around the world, to countries including India, Peru and Germany. She said she had seen in hand how the private sector can help entrepreneurs settle in developing countries. During the pandemic, Smith began taking several classes. She brought her ideas to the GSV / Global Silicon Valley Startup Bootcamp, where she met Paulo Csar Ramrez Silva. The two joined forces to launch an initiative they are calling Mayan Sustainable InverTour. Silva, which is based in Mexico, has a background in helping young entrepreneurs. He founded EmprendHEC, a platform specifically for undiscovered entrepreneurial talent in Latin America. Smith brings extensive experience leading global mission journeys. The InverTour Mayan trip will take place in January, a partnership between InverTour and the Mexican Government and the Mexican National Institute of Technology. Participants will visit Maya cities as well as the campus of the National Institute of Technology. The trip will culminate in a demonstration day, where local entrepreneurs can turn to participants for the opportunity to raise funds for their ideas. Silva said this throwing opportunity is especially important. He said start-up areas are usually very short only two to three minutes and investors often do not understand where the entrepreneur comes from or who they are. Bringing investors into the entrepreneurial field, to understand the culture and where they live, what resources they have at their disposal will lead to more opportunities for entrepreneurs and a better understanding for investors, Silva said. So that was part of it, to change the aspect in which investors, global leaders and early entrepreneurs get to know each other and have a conversation, Silva said. In addition to holding tours, InverTours executives hope to create more of a one-stop shop to connect entrepreneurs with investors. So we are actually building that tool for investment and mentoring, Silva said. We will be the bridge, and we will also be the tool to help these entrepreneurs with investments, risk management, etc. For more information, visit https://www.he-consulting.com/invertourwith

