Robert Saleh planes are ready for the International Debut in London





The NFL International Series, after being suspended last season due to COVID, resumes on Sunday. The Jets are right in the middle of the return of the American football brand to the London stage, and coach Robert Saleh likes it. “I’m biased. I know football. European football is considered the number one sport in the world,” Saleh said this week as he prepared his planes to face the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon (9:30 a.m. ET). beginning). “I think football is the best sport in the world in terms of the energy, the fan base, the absolute love and passion that fans have for it, especially in the States. And to see it grow internationally and to see interest goes only to “Show it is a universal sport. And I think the goal is to hope that this brand grows worldwide. I think it’s very good.” Green & White have done their best to make the NFL operate on foreign soil, this is the fifth international game in the history of the franchise. He had a pre-season double head at the 1988 Montreal Olympic Stadium, just at the beginning of the NFL’s interest in his game outside the United States, with the planes crashing the Browns, 11-7. Next was the 2003 American Bowl game at the Tokyo Dome, a 30-14 loss to the Buccaneers. In 2009 they made their last trip north of the border for a 19-13 victory over Buffalo in the Toronto Bills Series. And six years and a week ago, the Jets traveled to London for the first time and had a good time at Wembley Stadium in their 27-14 win over the Dolphins. The last game in London was long ago to continue for this year’s team to dominate the Falcons. But the planes have greeted their Green & White believers. Despite the generally gloomy weather, fans gathered at The Barrowboy & Banker pub and other institutions in London to release some “JETS” songs. Signals with Saleh’s favorite slogan, “All Gas No Brakes”, have been displayed throughout the city. By the time you read this, we expect Saleh to have already run the stadium stairs, one of his pre-match rituals no matter where the venue is. And among the more than 60,000 fans present at the North London football stadium will be such as the parents of player Thomas Morstead, who come from Grimsby 200 miles away, and the sister of RB girlfriend Michael Carter, e who lives in London.

