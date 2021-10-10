Honda Aircraft advances ink technology and options





Like a carefully choreographed dancer, the wings of a robotic paint sprayer revolve around a newly built HondaJet, applying layer after layer of paint in the colors chosen by the buyer. But they are not just simple padded colors. The robotic wings are guided by laser design technology, which shows them exactly where to spray different layers of paint. Two robots are attached to a gate inside the paint booth, and the yard can move back and forth as the robot wings dart in, out and in any direction. “Our inkjet process combines modern robotic application and laser design technologies to display, paint and measure customer-specific interior schemes and patterns down to the smallest detail,” according to the company (Booth 3167, Static A502). “This technology allows us to produce complex ink patterns while remaining within FAA rules for the thickness of the outer ink.” Honda Aircraft started painting with the robotic system in 2016 and is believed to be the only manufacturer of business aircraft that uses this technology to paint all aircraft. One of the robotic systems that apply paint to the new HondaJets. Various applications of the ink effects available on the new Honda Jets are featured with the latest versions of the HondaJet Elite S. These include subtle pearls, low-light glass reflection and deep color effects, as well as matte finishes. When the Elite S was introduced on May 26, it was painted in a high-tech camouflage style scheme. Another example includes the specially decorated HondaJet “AlphaTauri”, the plane purchased by Red Bull flying from Red Bull Racing and the Scuderia AlphaTauri for Formula 1 events. The Elite S began deliveries in June and comes with a 200-pound increase in maximum lift weight, an improved nose wheel steering and new paint color options. With a base price of $ 5.4 million, the GE Honda Aero HF120 GE HondaJet can fly 1,437 nm with four passengers and a top speed of 422 kt. The HondaJet can accommodate up to eight passengers, and its unique configuration of mounting the engine on the wings creates a larger cabin with a separate toilet and a spacious external luggage compartment.

