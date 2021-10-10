Infographic: Which countries still have the death penalty? | Infographic News





October 10 marks World Day against the Death Penalty. Here are three graphics that explain the punishment all over the world.

October 10 marks World Day against the Death Penalty. This year’s theme focuses on protecting the health and rights of women and girls around the world. According to Amnesty International’s 2020 death penalty report, more than two-thirds of the world has now abolished the death penalty in law or practice. A total of 108 countries have completely abolished the death penalty for all crimes, 28 countries have effectively abolished the death penalty by not executing anyone in the last 10 years, and 55 countries still retain the death penalty for common crimes. (Al Jazeera) Executions and convictions in 2020 At least 483 people were executed in 2020, the lowest figure Amnesty International has recorded over the past decade. Executions in 2020 fell by 26 percent compared to 2019, when 657 were recorded; and by 70 percent from the peak of 1,634 executions reported by the international human rights group in 2015. Four countries Iran (at least 246), Egypt (at least 107), Iraq (at least 45) and Saudi Arabia (27) accounted for 88 percent of all known executions in 2020. The globally registered totals do not include the thousands of executions Amnesty International believed were carried out in China, where data on the death penalty are classified as a state secret. Amnesty International recorded that 16 women were among the 483 people known to have been executed in 2020. The Cornell Center on the Death Penalty worldwide estimates that at least 800 women have been sentenced to death worldwide. (Al Jazeera) Execution methods by countries in 2020 Five different execution methods were used in 2020. The most common methods were hanging and shooting, which were used in 15 different locations. Deadly injection is the most widely used method of execution in the United States, but some states authorize other methods, including electric shock, gas chamber, hanging group, and shooting. Beheading with a sword is the predominant form of execution in Saudi Arabia. (Al Jazeera)

