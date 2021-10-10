The Austrian political scandal leaves Europe conservatives in need of a new path





BERLIN When Sebastian Kurz became Chancellor of Austria, the whole of Europe sat down. Only 31 years old, he had returned the wealth of his ailing conservative party and almost overnight became a role model for center-right leaders fighting elsewhere on the Continent. Four years later, Mr. Kurz was forced to resign amid a criminal investigation into allegations that he used public money to manipulate opinion polls and that he paid a tabloid newspaper for favorable coverage. Its decline is unique to Austria, but can resonate widely across Europe. It comes at a time when Europe’s political landscape seems increasingly fragmented and the once powerful center-left and right-wing traditional parties have lost ground to a host of young political actors, especially at the extremes. Youthful and media capable, Mr. Kurz called himself someone who had a formula for how to maintain a large center amid the rift. He adopted the far-right anti-immigration language and reshaped his traditional People’s Party, in a political movement that attracted hundreds of thousands of new supporters.

Why don’t we have someone like that? complained to German tabloid Bild in October 2017. But recent allegations against him and a wealth of evidence that have already been published suggest that the very communication strategy that won him conservative votes in the country and admiration in conservative circles abroad was at best deeply immoral and at worst illegal. , said Thomas Hofer, a senior European policy observer and an independent political consultant in Vienna. “What was being seen in Austria is the fall of a new narrative for conservative parties in Europe,” he said. Hofer. Internationally, the Kurz model was something that others looked at closely as a possible response to far-right populists. Across Europe, the sick traditional center-right parties have tried to rediscover themselves, sometimes flirting with the temptation to move further to the right. In neighboring Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, who have ruled the country 52 for the past 72 years, including the last 16, lost spectacularly in recent months’ election. It was their worst election result ever.

In France, where five of the eight presidents since the beginning of the Fifth Republic in 1958 have been conservative, the traditional center-right has not won any national elections since 2007.

And in Italy, the Christian Democrats co-ruled for almost half a century after World War II, but over the past two decades political law has become increasingly radicalized and fragmented. One of the few successful center-right leaders left in Western Europe is Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Britain, and he, like Mr. Kurz, has chosen not only the nationalist anti-immigrant rhetoric of the populists, but also their aggressive symbiotic relationship with the tabloids Me Some analysts say recent events in Austria suggest that Mr Kurzs’s political strategy is not a viable strategy to revive centrist conservatism. Kurz is someone who has taken a traditional center-right party, popularized it and is now in big trouble, said Timothy Garton Ash, a professor of European history at Oxford University. A lesson, said Mr. Garton Ash, is that he The decline of traditional right-wing and left-wing parties is structural and perhaps irreversible. The big center-right and center-left parties that dominated Western Europe after 1945 are not what they were and are unlikely to be what they were again, he said.

Across Europe, elections have revealed a more fragmented society, a society that increasingly opposes traditional political labeling. For most of the post-war era, European countries tended to have a large center-left party and a large center-right party. The center-left parties supported a working class organized in powerful labor unions, while the center-right gathered a wide range of middle- and upper-class voters, from conservative church attendees to market business owners. free. It was not uncommon for a camp to receive 40 percent of the vote. The Social Democratic parties lost that status a while ago. With declining union membership and parts of the traditional working-class area abandoning the center-left, its share of the vote has shrunk since the early 2000s. If the crisis of social democracy has been a familiar topic over the past decade, the crisis of conservatism has now fully emerged. However, even if the old conservative parties have shrunk, many of their policies remain dominant in Europe, analysts point out. If you look at Germany, France or Italy, its non-classical center-right conservatives who won the election or are in power, but the politics in the country are traditionally center-right, said Dominique Mosi, a political scientist and senior adviser in Paris. based at the Montaigne Institute.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron blew up the French party system by winning elections with his En Marche movement, but the pro-European market liberal once considered center-left has recently struggled fiercely with the right.

Mario Draghi, Italy’s prime minister, has no party affiliation, but as former president of the European Central Bank is seen as a centrist. Even in Germany, where a Social Democrat narrowly won the last election, the party’s candidate for chancellor, Olaf Scholz, served as Mrs. Merkel’s finance minister and is in some ways linked to her outgoing government rather than to his own party. The clear division of left and right that dominated European politics is unclear and no longer applies, Mr Mosi said. The extreme right is much more extreme. The center-right is moving even further into the center, and the classical left has either completely exploded as in France or is struggling to survive with the Greens. And so you have a political landscape that is much more fragmented than ever. This has not stopped some leading politicians from looking for ways to revive the past and look at Mr. Short and model. You can see in Austria that Sebastian Kurz manages as a young conservative politician to be number 1 with the youth, said Tilman Kuban, leader of Germany’s conservative youth wing, days after the devastating electoral defeat of his parties. Christoph Ploss, the leader of the Christian Democrats in Hamburg, also cited Austria as a good example of how to revive conservatism. There, he said, the partner party came out with a clear direction. The two men declined to comment when asked last week whether the charges against Mr Kurz had changed their views.

What exactly Mr. Kurzs’s resignation means is hard to say. He resigned as chancellor on Saturday after his coalition partners, the Greens, said they could not continue to govern with him in light of the current allegations and threatened a no-confidence vote. But he remains a party leader and lawmaker in Parliament. Some predict that even after his anointed successor and loyal ally, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, was sworn in as chancellor on Monday, Mr. Kurz will still hold the brakes and may even make a comeback at some point.

It would not be the first time he had invented himself. Once a conservative youth leader, who distributed condoms branded as a campaign and eventually gained a reputation as a liberal minister of integration, Mr. Kurz turned sharply to the right, winning the election and entering into a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party. After his first government exploded two years ago, he won re-election and further increased his party share in the vote. He then entered into an impossible coalition with the much smaller Green Party. In many ways, Mr. Kurz is less representative of traditional conservatism and more typical of political opportunism associated with a new kind of right-wing politics that has evolved in Europe in the space between the old center-right and a culture of noise far-right parties in extreme. “The new right-wing policy, which is about immigration and identity, you see that right-wing policy all over Europe,” he said. Garton Ash.

The temptation to move to the right is unlikely to disappear completely, even after scandals involving Austria, he said. Perhaps the most dangerous populists are those who look less like populists, said Mr. Garton Ash. That’s true for Johnson, and it’s true for Kurz.

