More snow is expected at highway crossings in and around Okanagan





More snow is expected at most Southern Interior Highway crossings for the remainder of Thanksgiving weekend, when Coquihalla could be hit by 20 inches of snow. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement and snowfall warnings for numerous mountain passes along the Inner of Christ on Sunday. Read more: Environment Canada issues snowfall declaration for mountain crossings in Inland BC According to the national weather agency, the snow is the result of a frontal system moving across the region. Environment Canada said that as snow levels continue to fall, precipitation from the system will be snow over higher altitudes. A snow warning was issued Sunday for the Coquihalla Highway, between Merritt in Kamloops, at an altitude of 1,000 meters. The story goes down the ad Read more: The summer heat wave damaged parts of the Coquihalla motorway, officials say A snowdrift has risen over Coquihalla that, along with lowering freezing levels, will continue to produce heavy snow and reduced visibility, the weather agency said, adding that snow intensity can fluctuate due to its convective nature. of snow. Heavy snow was forecast to subside by Sunday evening.















1:55

Winter can be expensive for consumers as oil and gas prices rise





Winter can be expensive for consumers as oil and gas prices rise

Separate weather statements were also issued for both Highway 97C, the Okanagan junction from Merritt to Kelowna, and Highway 5, the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, which expect an additional two to 10 inches of snow on Sunday. The forecast also called for two to 10 inches of snow on Highway 3, the Paulson Summit on Kootenay Pass, and the Trans-Canadian Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. The story goes down the ad Read more: Mandatory winter tires on most highways starting October 1st On October 1, snow tires became mandatory for travel on most highways in BC Environment Canada said the weather in the mountains could change suddenly and could result in dangerous driving conditions. Drivers are encouraged to check DriveBC website for the most up-to-date weather and running conditions.















1:36

Snow birds will not let the pandemic stop them





Snow birds will not let the pandemic stop them

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8256808/environment-canada-bc-mountain-passes-snowfall-october-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos