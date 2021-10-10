Here’s what opened and closed in Manitoba on Thanksgiving Monday

Many people in Manitoba will be allowed to gather with friends and family, with no limit on the size of the gathering, this Thanksgiving Day, but there are still certain rules if anyone in attendance is eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 but not yet has done so.

In those cases, private indoor gatherings will be limited to two families and private outdoor gatherings will be allowed to have only up to 10 people, not including members of the host family.

And if a meeting is taking place in public and someone there is not immunized, only 25 people or 25 percent of the capacity will be allowed whichever is lower.

If you are looking for something to do or need to finish for everything you forgot on the legal holiday on Monday, here is a list of what will be open and closed.

Testing and vaccination of COVID-19

Almost all COVID-19 testing sites run by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority will be open by regular hours.

An exception is the site at the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Center on King Street, which will be closed.

In the Prairie Mountain Health region, two places in Brandon will be open. Those in Dauphin and Swan River will be closed.

Pages in other parts of the province will be open by the hours listed on the provincial websitewith

There is also a list of countries offering COVID-19 vaccinations on the Manitoba government websitewith

shopping

Kildonan Place, CF Polo Park, Outlet Collection Winnipeg, Garden City Shopping Center and St. The Vital Center in Winnipeg will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts except the one in True North Square will be open. Those stores will have hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most alcoholic beverages in Manitoba will be open on holiday Mondays. (Trevor Brine / CBC)

The Martsacross Manitoba drink will also be open at the same hours, except for the one at Carman, which will be closed.

The Forks Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., while the Johnston Terminal will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

rollicking

Golf courses run by the City of Winnipeg will be open, weather permitting. Those courses are those at Crescent Drive, Harbor View, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will open on a regular basis.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is among the regular working hours of Thanksgiving Monday. (Walther Bernal / CBC)

The Winnipeg Art Gallery, the Manitoba Museum and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights are closed.

Most of the city-run indoor pools in Winnipeg will be closed, but three will be open. The Pan Am Pool, the Margaret Grant Pool and the pool at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will all be open with reduced hourswith

All branches of the Winnipeg Public Library will be closed.

Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule during the holidays on Monday.

Brandon Transit will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on a Sunday schedule.

Waste collection

Garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected as usual in Winnipeg on Monday.

The Brady Road Warehouse for commercial customers will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the Brady 4R Winnipeg Warehouse for residential customers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific and Panet 4R warehouses in Winnipeg will be closed.

Graveyard

Brookside Cemetery, Transcona and St. Vital in Winnipeg will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

mail

Canada Post will not collect or send Thanksgiving Monday mail.