They are numbers that, just a few months ago, would have sparked soul search for almost 500 new COVID-19 infections and eight deaths in a 24-hour period.

Instead, there was an air of cautious optimism on the streets of Sydney.

Fully vaccinated people in NSW have been given a host of new liberties after a 107-day blockade.

That means they can get a parmie at the pub, cut their hair, dance at a wedding, go to a mosque or church, and work out at the gym.

Leichhardt gym owner Karlah Van Arend said there was a commotion this morning.

“All of our classrooms were packed, fully booked,” she said.

“I think everyone was just trying to get back into the gym.

Fitness fans have returned to the gym as the first phase of the state reopening begins. ( ABC News: Tim Swanston

NSW recorded 496 cases transmitted instead of COVID-19 as of 8pm last night, and eight deaths.

There are now 769 people in hospital with the virus, including 153 in the intensive care unit and more than 50 in ventilators.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet celebrated the new freedoms by serving skunks in the eastern suburbs at 10am, before warning that the number of cases and hospitalizations, which have been declining, is likely to rise.

“We must learn to live with the virus,” he said.

“I know everyone has said that, but today, New South Wales is the first state to do so.

“We are leading the nation out of this pandemic. This is going to be a challenge.”

Perrottet was keen to put the focus on economics.

“The NSW you have won, enjoy it, it is a wonderful day, it is a day we should all be happy when we arrive,” he said.

“There will be challenges coming our way. But we have to open up. And we have to get people back to work.

“We need to have businesses open to people’s mental health.”

The queues are set up outside Sydney hairdressers as they open after 107 days in closure. ( ABC News: Melanie Withnall

Across Sydney, businesses celebrated easing restrictions.

Perrottet was among a group of people cutting their hair this morning and the lines could be seen outside some salons.

Hairdresser Joh Bailey said the Double Bay salon was now fully booked, after 107 tough days.

“I’m sorry for smaller businesses than our big-business Australians who have small businesses,” he said.

“We are in a lucky position to get over it.

“Our staff has been incredible and very supportive.

“They are all double, we are nowhere and we are ready to cut your hair.”

The salon was the center of the COVID-19 group explosion at the end of June, with more than 12 cases related to the Double Bay business, which also saw more than 1,000 people forced to isolate themselves.

A total of 90.3 percent of people aged 16 and over in NSW have had a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 73 percent are fully vaccinated.

