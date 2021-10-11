Up to 20 cm of snow is expected on UN Highways on Sunday





Travelers going inland this Thanksgiving weekend are being reminded to drive slowly and prepare for winter weather conditions. According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, CoquihallaHugway from Hope to Kamloops, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna and the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass can see up to 20cm of snow on Sunday. or a snowfall warning has been issuedfor Coquihalla between Merritt and Kamloops on Sunday morning, with the agency warning of reduced visibility along the Highway 5. “If you want to travel this weekend, there is the possibility of snow on high terrain … so check Drive BC,” said Environment and Climate Change Canadian meteorologist Doug Lundquist. Snow on Lake Whalloper BC, photo by Leeza Anaka-Pierson #stuhi pic.twitter.com/y2Cvg2jq8K –@HouckisPokisewx He recommended that travelers also check the Canada Environmental Alerts for snow on highways before departure, as temperatures are expected to drop in the coming weeks. “Especially for the coast, it is leaning towards colder than average for the next one or two months,” Lundquist added. “But it is too early to predict if we will see a lot of snow.” The first snow of the season Some ski resorts on the lower continent are looking forward to next season after seeing a snowflake on Wednesday. Cypress Resorts, Mount Seymour and Sasquatch posted photos on social media from the first snow of the season. “Everything got a little snowy and it was nice to see,” said Cypress Mountain Resort sales and marketing director Joffrey Koeman. “It melted later that afternoon, but it’s a good sign that winter is near.” On Thursday, SilverStarMountain Resort near Vernon, BC, saw five inches of snow at the top and management hopes most of the mountain rainfall in the coming weeks will be snowy. “We hope for a great season … and Mother Nature usually attracts us, but we’re doing our snow dances,” said SilverStarmarketing CEO Ian Jenkins. Snow was causing trouble on the roads near Merritt, before Christ, on Sunday. “North of Merritt now, it’s definitely a mess,” Dylan Greenwood, general manager of Reliable Towing, said Sunday. “Lots of trucks spinning.” Greenwood says his crews had to rescue several cars from potholes during this first heavy snowfall of the season, despite the provinces warning drivers to put on winter tires a week ago. “People who do not listen and do not wear snow tires or do not know how to put tire chains are usually the ones who pay for it.”

