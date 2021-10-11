International Hydraulic Manufacturers Commend California Adoption of Industry Lead Testing Requirements for Certified Drinking Water Equipment





SACRAMENTO, California .– (TELE BUSINESS) –International hydraulic manufacturers (PMI) congratulates California Governor Gavin Newsom and the California State Legislature on passing Assembly (AB) 100 law. Authorized by Assembly Member Chris Holden, AB 100 approves the NSF / ANSI / CAN 61 2020 industry standard as a requirement. for lead testing for certified drinking water equipment sold in California. Developed by the Joint Committee on Drinking Water Additive System Components facilitated by NSF International, NSF / ANSI / CAN 61 2020 was published last year as the new industry standard for the amount of lead that can be derived from hydraulic products during testing. The standard reduces the permissible amount of pure lead during product testing five times from Q 5 micrograms (mcg) previously allowed to Q 1 mcg. One mcg is equal to one millionth of a gram. By comparison, a grain of salt is 60 times greater than 1 mcg. It is a pleasure to see California approve NSF 61 application and certify the committee’s outstanding work, “said PMI CEO Kerry Stackpole. The adoption of this industry standard by California marks another groundbreaking achievement in our industry’s ongoing search to deliver water-efficient, high-performance hydraulic products. ” Products that meet the new requirement will be marked with ‘NSF / ANSI / CAN 61: Q 1’ Products that meet the NSF / ANSI / CAN 61 2020 standard approved by California will be marked “NSF / ANSI / CAN 61: Q 1” next to the barcode of the product scanned on the packaging; this formulation may also be associated with the hydraulic product certifier logo. The NSF 61 standard for manufacturers will become mandatory in California on January 1, 2023, under the new law, and in the rest of the United States and Canada on January 1, 2024. Products that meet the standard are now available on the market. PMI, How to buy a low lead faucet or drinking water appliance, helps consumers identify these products accordingly. Stackpole noted that most of the lead in drinking water comes from the lead service lines that connect homes and commercial properties to the water network, not from plumbing fixtures and fittings. PMI backs the infrastructure bill currently ahead of the U.S. Congress; the bill provides $ 45 billion for the removal of lead pipe service lines across the country. The standard was approved by the Council of Public Health Consultants and ratified by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Canadian Standards Council (SCC), according to their standards development processes. The Joint Committee consists of a balanced representation of the regulatory / public health sector, producers and consumers. About International Hydraulic Manufacturers Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) is the trade association of hydraulic manufacturers that produce more than 90% of the United States hydraulic products, represent more than 150 iconic brands, and develop safe, reliable, and innovative hydraulic technologies with efficient water. PMI members contribute more than 464,000 jobs and $ 85.5 billion in economic impact to the American economy. With a vision of safe and accountable plumbers at all times, PMI advocates for hydraulic product performance by contributing to water efficiency and savings, sustainability, public health and safety, and customer satisfaction. PMI members produce toilets, urinals, faucets, showers and other products in more than 70 countries across the country and market them online and in more than 24,000 home improvement stores, hardware stores and exhibitions 50 states. For more information on PMI, contact the organization at 1750 Tysons Blvd., Ste. 1500, McLean, Va., 22102; tel .: 847-481-5500. www.safeplumbing.orgwith

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005038/en/Plumbing-Manufacturers-International-Congratulates-Californias-Adoption-of-Industrys-Lead-Testing-Requirement-for-Certified-Drinking-Water-Devices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos