Germanys Merkel, Israel PM Bennett differ on Iran, Palestine | tidings

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid a final official visit to Israel amid disagreements between allies over key issues of Iran’s nuclear program and the creation of a Palestinian state.

Merkel said Sunday that Germany remains committed to reviving the international nuclear deal with Iran, a step that Israel vehemently opposes.

She also said that Germany believes a two-state solution remains the best way to end the decades-long Israeli conflict with the Palestinians.

I think that at this point, even if at this stage it seems almost hopeless, the idea of ​​a two-state solution should not be taken off the table, should not be buried, and that the Palestinians should be able to live safely in a state , Merkel said at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

She also said that the construction of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories demanded by the Palestinians was not beneficial.

Bennett, a former colonel leader who opposes the creation of a Palestinian state, quickly withdrew.

“Based on our experience, understanding a Palestinian state means that a terrorist state is very likely to be created, approximately seven minutes from my home and from almost anywhere in Israel,” he said.

Calling himself a pragmatic man, he said he was prepared to take ground steps to improve living conditions for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Terrorism is an occupation

Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official who oversees relations with Israel, responded angrily. The worst form of terrorism is occupation, not the creation of a Palestinian state, he wrote on Twitter.

It was one of the few disagreements between close allies during Merkel’s two-day visit, which covers a 16-year term marked by nearly unwavering support for Israel.

Omar Shakir, director of Israel and Palestine at Human Rights Watch, criticized Merkel for considering the 54-year-old Israeli occupation temporary.

Maintaining this fabrication has allowed the Merkel government to avoid confronting the reality of apartheid and persecuting millions of Palestinians, he said in a statement.

During her presidency, Merkel reiterated Germany’s commitment to Israel’s security and said she was confident that the next German government to be determined in lengthy coalition talks after last month’s inconclusive elections would hold a similar attitude.

“I am optimistic that every German government, including my own, will feel committed to Israel’s security, and I think any successor who becomes German chancellor will see it that way,” she said.

Merkel raises eternal flame in Memorial Hall at Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem [AFP]

Merkel backs nuclear deal

Much of the agenda was expected to focus on Iran’s nuclear program. While the two leaders promised to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, they expressed differing approaches on how to do so.

Germany was one of the key players in the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran. The deal was broken after then-President Donald Trump, with the support of Israel, withdrew from the deal in 2018. The Biden administration has been trying to revive that deal known as the JCPOA on Israeli opposition.

“I never considered the JCPOA ideal, but it ‘s better than no deal,” Merkel said. She said the situation is very difficult as Iran continues to enrich uranium. We are facing critical weeks around this question, she said.

Israel considers Iran its biggest enemy, citing the country’s military presence in neighboring Syria and its support for hostile militant groups throughout the region. He accuses Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons, a charge Iran denies, and says a nuclear-armed Iran would pose an existential threat to Israel.

It makes no sense to try to appease the Iranians. They interpret reconciliation as a weakness, Bennett said, accusing Iran of trying to delay as it moves forward with its weapons efforts. This is a critical point in time, and Germany’s position is particularly important.

Merkel also stopped at the Israeli Holocaust National Memorial, Yad Vashem, where she laid a wreath in memory of the six million European Jews killed by the Nazis during World War II.

After the crimes against Shoah humanity [Holocaust], it has become possible to restore and restore relations, Merkel said.

It was exciting that Israel had believed in post-war Germany, but that faith must always be proven, she added.