Mexico v Honduras: Time, TV, broadcast, prediction for CONCACAF World Cup qualifier

The two pressure teams will meet in a World Cup qualifier that has provided plenty of drama in the recent past. Honduras, ranked No. 63 in the world, has scored points in two of the last three World Cup qualifying trips to Mexico’s Estadio Azteca castle at number 9, but will prove to be a long order to repeat the results that come. Sunday.

Mexico needs to be turned on for this. El Tri (8 points) may be level for first place in the qualifying standings, but he is facing severe criticism for the 1-1 draw at home to Canada on Thursday that saw him out of the game by visitors for the big reach . The result had manager Tata Martino trying to explain in the back game. And with the other three qualifiers all coming their way, including trips to the US and Canada, anything less than three full points against Honduras will be considered disastrous for El Tri.

But Martino has already said it will not be a cake against a desperate Honduran team in the penultimate place on the table (3 points). Although Mexico beat Catrachos 3-0 in the most recent meeting in the July CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals, it was an Honduran team struggling with COVID-19 issues and the lack of players with his Olympic team. Other results are fueling hope for the Hondurans: a 2-1 win in September 2013 and a 0-0 draw in September 2016, both coming to Mexico, along with a 0-0 draw in a June friendly played in Atlanta .

We have the ability to win more than one draw, said Honduran striker Eddie Hernandez.

Honduras has not hidden its game plan: Stay organized and compact and put strong pressure on the ball to make sure Mexico does not get into a comfortable attacking pace. They will reserve special treatment for the most dangerous individual players, like Hirving Chucky Lozano. And then Honduras will look to counter fast striker Alberth Ellis. It’s a formula that has worked for them in the past and is why Mexicos Martino is careful:

Honduras is a team that comes out and plays you foot by foot, Martino said in his pre-match press conference. It will be very difficult, as it was against Canada.

How to view Mexico vs. Honduras

Date: Sunday, October 10th

Sunday, October 10th Time: 7 pm ET

7 pm ET TV channels: Univision, TUDN

Univision, TUDN Broadcast: fuboTV, Paramount +

The match will be broadcast on Univision and TUDN in Spanish. Both channels are available broadcast on fuboTV, which offers a free 7-day trial for new users.

Broadcast in English will be available on Paramount +.

Mexico vs. Honduras: Formations

Among the changes Tata Martino made include the sacking of captain and veteran Andres Guardado who had one of every player’s worst appearances against Canada. Martino injects some creativity in the form of Club America’s Sebastian Cordova.

As for the top three, the return of the Corona-Jimenez-Lozano partnership went well and they will have a second chance against Honduras. Right-back Jorge Sanchez, defender Johan Vasquez and striker Henry Martin are not on the squad.

Mexico starting lineup (4-3-3, left to right): 13-Guillermo Memo Ochoa-GK 23-Jesus Gallardo, 15-Hector Moreno, 3-Cesar Montes, 21-Luis Chaka Rodriguez 6-Sebastian Cordova, 4-Edson Alvarez, 16-Hector Herrera 17-Jesus Tecatito Corona, 9-Raul Jimenez, 22-year-old Chucky Lozano

Mexican subjects: 12-Jonathan Orozco-GK, 1-Alfredo Talavera-GK, 2-Nestor Araujo, 19-Julio Cesar Dominguez, 5-Osvaldo Rodriguez, 18-Andres Guardado, 7-Luis Romo, 8-Carlos Charly Rodriguez, 20-Alexis Vega , 14-Uriel Antuna, 10-Orbelin Pineda, 11-Rogelio Funes Mori

Honduran coach Fabian Coito will have taken note of how the Canadas 3-5-2 formation caused problems for Mexico in two consecutive games, although it is difficult to see the Catrachos move away from their favorite 4-4-1-1 formation. Unlike their last match against Mexico in the Golden Cup, Honduran media reported that all 26 players available are healthy with center-back Jose Garcia, left-back Jose Pinto and center-back Bryan Acosta fully recovered after sitting out of Costa Rica. Rica.

Center-back Denil Maldonado and star striker Alberth Ellis are back on the brink for this October window, and both started against Costa Rica. Reports say Elis, who played 68 minutes against Costa Rica, will not play the full game given a limited minute after a recent injury. This is not ideal for Honduras, given that the other striker, Antony Choco Lozano (knee treatment in Spain with Cadiz) and Romell Quioto (muscle injury), are out for the October qualifiers.

Honduras predicted the starting lineup (4-4-2, from left to right): 22-Luis Buba Lopez-GK 23-Diego Rodrguez, 3-Maynor Figueroa, 15-Denil Maldonado, 17-Andy Najar 6-Luis Palma, 20-Deybi Flores, 5-Kervin Arriaga, 13-Brayan Moya 10-Alex Lpez, 7-Alberth Elis

Honduras under projects: 1-Edrick Menjivar-GK, 18-Marlon Licona-GK, 2-Kevin Alvarez, 4-Marcelo Pereira, 16-Johnny Leveron, Jose Garcia, 21-Danilo Acosta, 14-Boniek Garcia, 12-Carlos Pineda, Bryan Acosta, 8-Edwin Rodriguez, Jose Mario Pinto, 11-Rigoberto Rivas, 9-Eddie Hernandez, 19-Angel Tejeda

Mexico vs. Honduras: Odds and Betting Forecast

The odds are courtesy of DraftKings

Choose: Total goals over 2.5 (-125)

It is quite rare for Mexico to lose points at home in the World Cup qualifiers. El Tri will not allow it to happen twice in three days. Although Honduras could potentially keep things tight to get started and even score a goal at the counter, Mexican talent needs to win in the end.

But the total of goals is more attractive than any single game involving the overwhelming favorite. We’ve seen games that go over 2.5 goals just 25 percent of the time in the last round of CONCACAF qualifiers so far, but the short break, Mexico’s despair, Honduran’s dangerous counterattack and the impact of altitude on Honduras should contribute to scoring goals.

Forecast: Mexico 3, Honduras 1