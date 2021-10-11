Ontario Police Officer is investigating 2 separate deaths involving Toronto police on Saturday night

The Ontario Special Investigation Unit is investigating two separate deaths Saturday night that followed interactions with Toronto police officers.

The first occurred at a home in Castledene Crescent in Scarborough around 7:30 p.m.

According to the provincial police overseer, police were called to the settlement for an “unknown problem call”.

The SIU release is rare in detail, saying only that a police negotiator was involved and spoke to a man who “suffered a serious injury” during the negotiations.

The man received first aid from officers, then from ambulances. The 41-year-old man died at the hospital, according to the SIU. A post-mortem is scheduled for Monday.

Hours after the Scarborough incident, police responded to a call for an anxious man at a house on Church Street near the city center.

In a separate news release, SIU said police found a man trapped inside around 11:30 p.m.

After officers entered the settlement, the SIU announcement said, police “found the man in medical distress”.

Auxiliary doctors were called, but the 34-year-old died, SIU said.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to each case, including video evidence, is being encouraged by the SIU to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.