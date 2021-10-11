Australia Covid-19: Sydney is reopening and starting to live with coronavirus on ‘Freedom Day’





That changed Monday as Sydney, Australia’s largest city and the capital of New South Wales, emerges from a severe blockade set in June to contain a Delta eruption.

McTighe said she is “excited” to start her life again and see her loved ones, but she is worried about what it might mean to have Covid-19 in the community for the city of 5.3 million people.

“I think until everyone has a better understanding of this thing and how it continues to change, we need to worry,” she said.

For more than 18 months, Australia has been shutting out of the world, closing borders and imposing strict blockades to extinguish Covid-19 outbreaks in an effort to eliminate the virus.

Now, Australia is emerging from its so-called “cave” and trying to live with it. As of Monday, fully vaccinated Sydneysiders, who make up more than 70% of the city’s adults, can return to restaurants, bars and gyms – and many like McTighe are now able to reunite with loved ones in their care the elderly after months of separation. But all that hard-earned freedom will come at a national cost-modeling suggests Sydney will see thousands of new infections and imminent death. Questions remain as to how the hospital system will cope with any increase in new cases, the impact on vulnerable people and how quickly Sydney can adapt to living with Covid. What happens next will be critical for both the city and Australia. But other zero-Covid countries in the Asia-Pacific region will also be watching closely to see if Sydney can succeed in keeping the number of cases and deaths so low as to avoid overwhelming hospitals, while still allowing business to resume and people to continue their lives With End of zero Covid For the first year of the pandemic, Australia was one of the few major countries to successfully control Covid-19, through strict border restrictions, mandatory quarantine and temporary blockades. But in June a Delta outbreak in Sydney quickly spread to neighboring Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). Delays in vaccination in Australia, in part due to low supplies, left the population vulnerable – forcing authorities to impose local blockades. “I have always been convinced that we could have eliminated the non-Delta Covid … but I accept that blockages with Delta will often be an unbeatable race,” said Mary-Louise McLaws, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at University of New South Wales (UNSW). As the number of cases increased, it became clear that keeping people inside was unstable – for economic and health reasons – and Australian authorities came up with a plan to vaccinate the country from the pandemic. With the early supply issues resolved, the vaccination program came into play. Last week, NSW became the first state to achieve the initial target of 70% dual vaccination. Other states are expected to reach that number in the coming weeks, and by the end of the year the entire country is expected to open. But experts warn that it is not without potential risks – and some people are carrying more risk than others. The reopening of Australia Australia’s reopening plan is built around the total adult vaccination rates in each state, but vaccination statistics are not evenly distributed. In some suburban Sydney areas, full vaccination rates are up to 30%, according to government figures. The state’s indigenous population is also being dragged by numbers across the state. For example, as of Oct. 6, less than half of the indigenous people aged 15 and over in NSW Central Coast had received both doses of the vaccine. This is a problem because indigenous people generally suffer more from chronic health problems than non-indigenous people, putting them at greater risk of Covid complications. And young people are also worrying. In NSW, only 58% of people between the ages of 16 and 29 have been fully vaccinated — the lowest of any age group except 12- to 15-year-olds who have recently been given access to vaccines. McLaws from UNSW said young people are likely to be among the first to benefit from the freedoms offered by reopening, so securing their vaccination is especially important. She likened it to pieces of dry ignition which, if ignored, could eventually ignite a fire. “Young people, they start fires, and then those groups that are at risk … are the vulnerable and indigenous populations and generally the regional areas outside the big cities,” she said. Strict Australian border controls and quarantine measures allowed the country to avoid the chaos experienced in other countries in 2020, when Covid cases spread from hospitals to temporary medical units. However, despite the 18-month preparation, health groups have warned that the NSW hospital system may not be able to withstand an increase in new infections. Last month the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association urged the state government to increase staffing levels, citing research showing that the system was under pressure even before Covid’s recent explosion. And on Thursday, after NSW’s new prime minister announced a plan for a quicker reopening, Omar Khorshid, head of the Australian Medical Association, called on authorities not to be “reckless”. “The end result of opening too soon or too soon will be avoidable death and the reintroduction of blockages and other restrictions – things no one in NSW wants to see,” he said in a statement. “Sydney should use this opportunity to show the rest of the country how to live with COVID while protecting health and healthcare.” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country’s states had 18 months to prepare for higher Covid cases – and “planning is in place”. He also called on Australians to play a role in removing pressure from the system. “Where there are no cases, or if there are 500 cases, or really 1,500 cases a day. The best thing you can do to support nurses and all those who work in hospitals is get vaccinated,” he said. ‘Setting a’ good example ‘ Australia is starting its transition from zero Covid to life with the virus through a high rate of vaccination – but it is not the first country in the region to do so. In June, the Singapore government announced it would focus on limiting severe cases of Covid-19 and reducing hospitalization rates instead of infection rates. Singapore has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world – 83% of its total population is fully vaccinated. But as it began easing restrictions, Singapore saw Covid-19 cases rise to their highest number since the pandemic began. In early October, the country reinstated some restrictions to curb growing infections and remove pressure from the health system. Last week, the number of people allowed to gather fell from five to two, work from home became standard, and classes were suspended or moved online for students ages 12 and under. Australia also expects the number of cases to increase – this is inevitable as people start getting involved, even when following other public health tips, including wearing masks. National modeling by the Doherty Institute predicts that with “partial public health measures” and a double vaccination rate of 70%, the numbers could rise to 385,000 cases and 1,457 deaths in six months – more than Australia’s total number throughout the pandemic. Greater vigilance could be seen for those numbers to fall, she added. Prior to the reopening, Australian leaders had been careful to prepare their citizens for more deaths, considering it as the cost of returning to normal life. But like Singapore, Australia has not ruled out reinstating stricter restrictions if cases increase too quickly. Except for Singapore and Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam have all talked about abandoning an elimination strategy. In some of those countries, this has already caused concern – in New Zealand, commentators have raised fears that the move could bring disaster to the country ‘s most affected. Experts said countries across the region will look to Sydney to see how successfully it moves to reopen – and learn from its mistakes. And not just other countries – Morrison is keen to move forward with a nationwide reopening, and other Australian states and territories will have a close eye on NSW. Victoria, Australia’s second largest state, is likely to be the one to reopen later in October. Paul Griffin, director of Infectious Diseases at Mater Health Services, said other governments would be particularly interested in how Sydney’s health system holds up after the reopening. “I do not think case numbers will be the key metric,” he said. “I think they will be markers of important diseases, and admission to intensive care and, of course, the death rate.” If hospitals are overloaded with infections and cannot perform normal services safely, that would be a “red flag,” he said. McTighe, a Sydney resident, said she still believes the original blockade was necessary and does not expect the reopening to be necessarily smooth – there could be an increase in cases and a reinstatement of restrictions, she said. But for now, she said she is very excited to live “a normal life again”. “You can see some light at the end of the tunnel.”

