Afghanistan: Limited international aid after Taliban take control





TORONTO – Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the country has plunged into its most serious economic slump since the 1990s. The billions of foreign aid that once supplemented the state budget are now frozen, and everything from food to fuel, even cash, is scarce. At Kabul Children’s Main Hospital, staff run back and forth to wards full of malnourished babies. The United Nations staff that visited this week are warning of a humanitarian catastrophe. “There are millions of people who will die of starvation,” UNICEF’s Omar Abdi told CTV News. And winter is coming, COVID is boiling. It’s the system as a whole that is on the verge of collapse. The Afghan currency has depreciated. Weekly cash withdrawals are limited to two hundred dollars and the savings are unattainable. In just one month, gas prices rose 60 percent nationwide, while the price of a bag of flour rose 40 percent. Even a simple can of beans saw a price increase of up to 30 percent. People are selling their carpets and other household items to buy food, with many parents pre-empting meals so their children can eat. It’s extremely sad that over the weeks a humanitarian crisis has just escalated and escalated at an extraordinary rate, Mary-Ellen McGroarty, director of the World Food Program for Afghanistan, told CTV News. Three-quarters of state spending once came from international organizations, but since the Taliban took over, financial support has been suspended. An employee at a bakery said workers in Afghanistan are urging the Islamic Emirate to improve relations with neighboring countries and the rest of the world so that prices can fall. At Tabasum Café, the dust on the tables gives an illustrative look at what is done with the once-lively café. The economic downturn, combined with fears of the Taliban, forced the owner, a 23-year-old woman, to close the doors. She told CTV News that her female staff stopped coming in for fear that one day the Taliban would come in and beat them. According to the Taliban, some aid may be in the way they said Sunday that the US has agreed to provide humanitarian aid while refusing to recognize the Taliban as the country’s new leaders. This weekend, the first direct talks between the United States and the Taliban took place since the US withdrew its forces from Afghanistan in late August. The United States has not yet given a clear confirmation of the aid, stating on Sunday that the two sides “discussed the provision of strong US humanitarian aid, directly to the Afghan people.” With files by Alexandra Mae Jones of CTVNews.ca

