Dr. AQ Khan: “Little Bomb Father” and thief of nuclear secrets, revered even after falling from ashes

Dr. Abdul Kadir Khan, who died in Islamabad on Sunday (October 10) of complications related to Covid at the age of 85, was honored in Pakistan as the father of the country atomic bomb. In popular tradition, he has been praised as the man who only ensured that Pakistan managed to make nuclear weapons, and in this important aspect, made Pakistan equal to India.

The international shame he brought to Pakistan for running a fraudulent nuclear network and spreading it for personal gain did not harm his stature at all. Instead, the man born in Bhopal in 1936, and whose family emigrated to Pakistan during the Partition, was seen as a patriot, the victim of an international conspiracy to rob Pakistan of its nuclear jewels and slander the country.

The Khans nation honored him with the titles Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Order of Excellence, Pakistan’s highest civilian honor) and Mohsin-e-Pakistan (Charity of Pakistan).

But his colleagues at the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission scoff at his nuclear credentials. His main qualification was as a metallurgical engineer and he is said to have been the leader of the team that tested Pakistan’s nuclear equipment in May 1998 after India conducted its tests in Pokharan, though he was present at the probationary place in Chagai. However, what everyone acknowledges is his role in securing the first projects for Pakistan centrifuges, putting him on the path to uranium enrichment.

Nuclear secret thief

In February 2004, months after the US confronted Pakistan, then-military ruler General Pervez Musharraf, with evidence that Khan had sold parts of centrifuges and supplies to Libya, North Korea and Iran, Musharraf was forced to take action. In a speech to the nation, he denounced Khan in strong language.

After that, Khan made a confession on national television and called it a misjudgment on his part. Balancing public opinion in the country with intensive international scrutiny, Musharraf pardoned him but placed him under house arrest. On the Pakistani road, however, Khan was a hero. His pictures were in stores and markets, and his face painted on the back of trucks and cars.

Pakistan was shocked, but Khan had been under the scrutiny of Western intelligence almost since the beginning of his nuclear technology career.

Sahibzada Yaqub Khan, (L) Former Pakistani Foreign Minister, greets lead nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan (R) at a reception in Islamabad April 15, 1998. (Reuters)

In 1975, a year after India detonated its first nuclear device, Khan, who was then working in the Netherlands at a uranium enrichment plant as a German-Dutch translator, offered his services to then-Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who wanted Pakistan to have its own nuclear program Me

The Dutch facility suspected him of stealing projects for the production of centrifuges and other components, but he returned to Pakistan before any action was taken against him. In 1976, he joined the efforts of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for nuclear weapons. He was convicted by a Dutch court of theft.

Already in 2001, Khan had been forced by Musharraf to withdraw, and was given the consolation title of Chief Advisor to the head of Khan Research Laboratories. Musharraf took this step due to suspicion of his activities.

Since then, it has been steep for Khan. Indeed, he had personified Pakistan’s nuclear weapons efforts from 1981 onwards, when General Zia-ul Haq, the then military ruler, renamed the Engineering Research Laboratories after Khan. He was a more public figure than any other Pakistani nuclear scientist.

Secret bomb Pak

It was Khan who said Pakistan had a nuclear device more than a decade before its revenge test in 1998. In 1987, ge told veteran Indian journalist Kuldip Nayar in an interview: America knows it. What the CIA has said about our possession of the bomb is correct, as is the speculation of some foreign newspapers. They told us that Pakistan could never produce the bomb and they doubted my abilities. But they know we have it.

Nayar asked why Pakistan had not announced this achievement. Khan replied: Is it necessary? America has threatened to cut off all its aid.

It was seen as a deliberate leak from Pakistan, as a message to Delhi, which served to accelerate India’s nuclear weapons program.

Rehabilitation after Musharraf

After President Musharraf resigned in August 2008, Khan filed a lawsuit against the Islamabad Supreme Court for his release. The new PPP government was already under tremendous pressure to release him. In 2009, the court declared him a free citizen, but only after he had mediated a secret agreement between him and the government. The court barred either party from making the details public.

Details of the deal were contained in a US diplomatic cable leaked by Wikileaks in 2011. Under the deal, Khan had agreed to a number of conditions, including not traveling outside Islamabad without first notifying authorities, not traveling abroad and presenting visitors’ names. at his home for verification.

According to the cable, then-Home Secretary Kamal Shah had assured the US ambassador that the Pakistani government retained all powers to keep him in a tight chain. Shah defended the court order, saying he had given the government legal coverage for an extrajudicial house arrest.

However, a few minutes after becoming a free citizen, Khan held an impromptu press conference outside his home in Islamabad’s E-7 sector. He later began writing a column in the Pakistani daily The News. In 2012, he also tried to navigate a political party called Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Pakistan, which, despite his personal popularity, sank without a trace the following year.

Abdul Qadeer Khan (C) is surrounded by police and lawyers after addressing the lawyers’ convention in Rawalpindi near Islamabad on January 9, 2010. (Reuters)

Last years

In 2019, Khan submitted a fundamental rights petition to the Supreme Court of Pakistan against restrictions on his free travel across the country. During hearings earlier this year, Khan’s lawyer complained that he was not allowed to meet his relatives and friends.

The court asked the government to obtain a list of people with whom Khan wanted to meet and resolve the matter. The judge described Khan as Mohsin (charity) of Pakistan and said he should take good care.

The case was still being heard when Khan contracted Covid. He was transferred to the military hospital in Rawalpindi, from where he was released after recovering from the virus. He died within weeks of complications in his lungs.