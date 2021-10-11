Argentina wins; Brazil draws World Cup qualifiers

SAO PAULO (AP) Lionel Messi was among the top scorers after Argentina beat rivals Uruguay 3-0 on Sunday, hours after Brazil won one in a row in the World Cup qualifiers in South America ended in a 0-0 draw with Colombia.

Brazil leads the qualifying race with 28 points from nine wins and a draw, six points away from second-placed Argentina after 10 games. Brazil’s number so far would be enough to qualify for all the World Cups directly since 2002.

Ecuador remains in third place with 16 points, just ahead of Uruguay based on the number of wins. Colombia is in fifth place with 15 points. The three have already played 11 games.

The top four teams gain direct entry to the World Cup in Qatar next year. The fifth-place team can still qualify through an intercontinental play-off.

All teams in the World Cup qualifiers in South America will play again on Thursday.

ARGENTINA 3, URUGUAY 0

The Messis team was preparing for a long and tense night at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Uruguay coach Tabrez selected a background charged with stopping Argentina’s powerful attack and his team created most of the best early chances, with Luis Surez hitting the post once.

But a stroke of luck helped Argentina in the 38th minute. Messi gave an upper pass in an attempt to assist Nico Gonzalez, who failed to touch him. But the ball went wide and suddenly from the goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, in the right corner.

Fate was once again on the Argentine side in the 44th. A series of passing errors from both teams gave a clear opportunity to Lautaro Martinez at the edge of the area. Lautaro failed to hit the crossbar, but it was enough to move the ball into the path of Rodrigo de Paul.

The second half started with Uruguay trying to attack forward with substitutes Edinson Cavani and Darwin Nuez, but Argentina scored once again. Messi found de Paul on the right wing, and the midfielder sent a low cross into the penalty area. Lautaro Martinez scored from close range.

“I think we are growing a lot at the level of our game,” said Messi. Now we are used to having the ball. Tonight was a tough match and we had to win it. It all came out perfectly.

Argentina’s next challenge will be against Peru. Uruguay will travel to Brazil.

COLOMBIA 0, BRAZIL 0

Brazil had the best chances of meeting and forced Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina to make three main receptions. Most important was in the 84th minute at a close distance completed by substitute Antony.

Neymar returned to Seleo after a suspension but was out of rhythm, lost some passes and ran with apparent difficulty. He left the field immediately after the last whistle. Brazilian coach Tite said at a press conference much is expected of his star player all the time.

He is an extraordinary player because he plays extraordinary games, he does it exceptionally and not in the usual way, said the Brazil coach. He is a special player, we know that. And he was also well scored, sometimes by two players.

Tite tested changes in lineup or lineup, as he promised. His defensive midfield was Fabinho and Fred for the first time. He also used the wings Raphinha and Antony in the second half, after their impressive performances in the 3-1 victory in Venezuela.

Colombia’s next match will also be at home against Ecuador.

Also Sunday, third-placed Ecuador lost 2-1 to Venezuela. Enner Valencia opened the scoring from the 37th point, but Venezuela returned the fortune with goals from Darwin Machis late in the first half and Eduard Bello in the 64th.

Ecuador remains with 16 points and Venezuela in last place has seven.

Ninth-placed Bolivia frustrated Peru’s seventh position with a 1-0 victory at La Paz. Ramiro Vaca scored the only goal of the meeting in the 85th. Peru remained with 11 points and Bolivia improved to nine points in the standings.

Eight-country Chile beat sixth-placed Paraguay 2-0 to reach 10 points in the standings and maintain its chances of qualifying. Ben Breteton opened the scoring in the 68th and Mauricio Isla added a second in the 72nd. Paraguay remains in sixth place with 12 points.

