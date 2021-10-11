International
Mnuchin blocked Ivanka Trump’s appointment to head the World Bank: Report
- Steven Mnuchin intervened to block Ivanka Trump from running the World Bank, according to The Interceptwith
- A source told the newspaper the election “came too close to happening”.
- Former President Donald Trump was a staunch advocate of promoting his daughter to the lead role.
Former President Donald Trump sought to appoint his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to lead the World Bank in 2019, but then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin intervened to block the meeting, according to The Interceptwith
In January 2019, physician and anthropologist Jim Yong Kim, who had run the World Bank since 2012, announced he would step down from his role next month, creating a rage to fill the coveted position.
Kim’s sudden departure presented then-President Donald Trump with the ability to reshape the leadership of the World Bank, as the international financial organization has traditionally been led by an American citizen.
As the White House compiled a list of potential successors, Ivanka Trump emerged as the favorite of the then president, who tha The Atlantic that she would have been a great choice because “she is very good with numbers”.
But in April 2019, Ivanka Trump told the Associated Press she missed the opportunity to run the World Bank, noting that she was “satisfied with the job” she was doing as a senior adviser to the president.
While Ivanka Trump did not take the role, she assisted Mnuchin and then-White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney in selecting Kim’s final successor, David Malpass, who at the time of his appointment was Undersecretary of State for International Affairs.
However, according to two sources who spoke to The Intercept, the discussion about Ivanka Trump’s possible rise to the helm of the World Bank was not merely a rumor in Washington, DC.
Then-President Trump wanted his daughter in the role, and Mnuchin had to intervene to prevent selection.
“It was too close to happen,” a source told The Intercept.
When contacted by The Intercept, representatives of Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump did not respond to comment. Questions from newspapers at the World Bank and the Trump Organization also went unanswered.
E World Bank, which was established in 1944, seeks to promote economic development and poverty reduction by “providing technical and financial support to help countries reform specific sectors or implement specific projects” in areas including education and healthcare.
Prior to her time at the White House, Ivanka Trump was an executive vice president of development and acquisitions at the Trump Organization. She also had her own fashion line, which included clothes, shoes and accessories, among other items.
After her father took over the presidency, Ivanka Trump helped launch the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, which was supported by the World Bank and was set up to generate funding for female entrepreneurs in developing countries.
In January 2019, then-White House spokeswoman Jessica Ditto noted Ivanka Trump’s work with the initiative to justify the possible rise of the first daughter to the World Bank.
“She has worked closely with the World Bank leadership over the past two years,” Ditto said at the time.
However, she still lacked the deep financial experience that previous leaders brought to the role.
“This is a very delicate basis for proving credibility in this multilateral institution,” Scott Morris, director of the U.S. Development Policy Program at the Center for Global Development, told The Intercept. “It is hard to imagine that she would be seen as a credible leader. It would be the worst exercise of American power.”
He added: “I have to think as a candidate she would have encountered a resistance. But maybe [the bank’s members] he would not have wanted to provoke the American president. “
Morris told The Intercept that the imminent appointment could raise concerns about the U.S.’s continued role in the unilateral appointment of the World Bank leadership.
“A growing number of countries do not like this whole arrangement,” he said. “For them to hear how close it was to being the daughter of the American president, it certainly gives gasoline to the fire, that the Americans are so cavalier for it.”
