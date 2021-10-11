Carbon emissions: Australian Energy Minister rejects call for tougher restrictions on pollutants





Prime Minister Scott Morrison is working to secure support from the Liberal Party’s liberal partner, Nationals, to support a zero-zero target by 2050 and perhaps a more ambitious target for 2030 than Australia’s existing promise to cut emissions by 26 -28% from 2005 levels, ahead of the UN climate conference in Glasgow. However, the Australian Business Council – which represents the country’s largest companies including miners, gas and energy producers – said over the weekend that emissions reductions of up to 50% below 2005 levels by 2030 could be achieved with great benefits for the economy Addressing an energy and climate conference Monday, Energy Minister Angus Taylor rejected the council’s recommendation that the government strengthen its “Defense Mechanism” by urging businesses that emit more than 25 million tonnes a year to buy carbon offsets, compared to the current threshold of 100 million tonnes per year. The Safeguard Mechanism and Carbon Compensation Market sets the price of carbon in Australia, which last week fell to a record high, but was still less than a third of the price of carbon in the European Union, which has much higher limits strict emission. “A fundamental tightening of the Security Mechanism is a background carbon tax that consumers will have to pay, and that is not acceptable,” Taylor told a conference hosted by the Australian Financial Review. Australia is the fourth largest energy exporter in the world, and Taylor said the government’s main goal was to protect key industries, including gas, coal, heavy production and agriculture, while also promoting hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and carbon of soil to reduce emissions. The government will stick to providing incentives to reduce emissions rather than punishing polluters, he said. “That means avoiding explicit carbon taxes or back roads for a carbon tax – covert carbon taxes.” Taylor’s speech came on the same day that Australian billionaire Twiggy Forrest, an outspoken critic of the government’s energy policies, announced he would build the world’s largest electrolyzer plant in Australia to advance his ambition to produce green hydrogen.

