Killer whales spotted at Vancouver coal port a sign of return to balanced ecosystem, expert says
Robert Johnson’s shift was almost complete at the Vancouver hydro-aircraft terminal in Coal Harbor when he saw something he had never seen before.
“All of a sudden there were these massive black creatures under the nose of the plane,” Johnson told CBC News.
Two orca whales penetrated the surface near the terminal pier on Saturday around 5:30 p.m., and Johnson pulled out his phone and captured everything on camera.
“It’s surreal to see that kind of amazing greatness. It was the biggest creature I’ve ever seen in my life. I can’t believe such things live. Crazy crazy,” he said.
Johnson has worked at the terminal for three years and said it was the first time he saw whales while at work.
LOOK | Killer whales trample the surface near the Coal Harbor hydro-plane terminal:
“It ‘s definitely a possibility in life, no doubt. I mean, I do not think I will ever see anything like it again.”
Killer whales have been spotted increasingly offshore in recent weeks, according to Andrew Trites, a professor at the University of British Columbia and director of the marine mammal research unit.
“What you are seeing is the return of marine mammals to the Salish Sea. Some of them have been missing for 100 years and they are back,” he said.
In the early 1970s, Trites said seals and sea lions were killed in what he calls a “false belief” that they were fishermen out of competition for salmon supplies.
“Now that seals and sea lions have stopped killing, the population has increased, pulling killer whales to a reliable food source near the shore,” Trites said.
Due to the increasing number of killer whales, seals and sea lions that were once concentrated in certain areas have begun to spread to hide from predators, further attracting whales to a number of places around the coast.
“Now we are seeing that the whole of the Salish Sea has become a great hunting ground,” he said.
Trites noted that there may be an increasing number of small, naive puppies in the waters since the end of the mating season in August, providing easy prey for whales.
It’s a change the Tritessays he did not expect to see in his 40-year career, but he is encouraged by him.
“We have killer whales now, which are here in large numbers because their food supply is here and it is sustainable. We are seeing a return to a balanced ecosystem different from everything I have known in my life and maybe about for the first time in centuries “
VIDEO- Another whale of a meeting! Lisa Brougham and some friends had a visit from a whale near Bowen Island while they were out for a rowing board Friday night. A photo bombarded with photos of her sunset portrait last Sunday. @cbcnewsbc @CBCVancouver pic.twitter.com/TCqhfCZ07L
Views around the coast before Christ are not limited to killer whales. Footage of the bad whales was captured on camera near Bowen Island, along with a rare discovery of a beluga whale in Puget Sound, Washington.
The West Coast region of the Oceanic and Atmospheric Fisheries Administration said on Twitter that they were following a beluga that was seen hundreds of miles outside the usual whale border.
“It came here from the Arctic, from Alaska, but it’s really weird because they’re not supposed to be here. They’re an Arctic species,” Trites said.
He said the animal was most likely removed from its bean. He had no explanation as to why he would have done so, but says the whale is unlikely to survive if he does not return to the group.
Trites says the sights are giving those who witness magnificent animals a better appreciation for them in our oceans.
“There is a whole new discussion going on as we look at this changing relationship with the Salish Sea. And I think in the end, it is enriching the ecosystem, making it more diverse and productive. But I think it is doing. it ‘s even healthier for you and me. “
