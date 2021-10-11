Ipsen nominates Marie Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International | tidings

PARIS- (TELE BUSINESS) -11 October 2021–

Regulatory News:

This press release contains multimedia. See the full announcement here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005020/en/

Mari Scheiffele (Photo: Business Wire)

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today the appointment of Marie Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International, effective November 1, 2021. Based in Boulogne, France, she will report directly to David Loew, CEO, Ipsen, and serve on the Executive Lead Team.

Together with ELT, we are very pleased to welcome Mary to Ipsen. Her diverse experience will be critical in the development of our three main therapeutic areas, Oncology, Rare Diseases and Neuroscience, continuing to strengthen Ipsens’ international trading presence in over 115 countries, excluding North America. Marie also brings valuable transformation skills which she built during her previous roles in Novartis and McKinsey. We look forward to working closely with him, said David Loew, CEO, Ipsen.

Mary brings 20 years of leading healthcare experience, from across the industry, having worked in the US, Europe and Japan. She joins Ipsen from Novartis where she has been in global strategic and operational roles in the country, first in Japan and then in the UK. Most recently, Marie has been General Manager, Novartis Oncology UK & Ireland, where with a focus on patient focus, evidence-based medicine and partnership, she has driven a successful business transformation.

In addition to her depth in Oncology, Marie has worked in other intensive care settings such as ophthalmology, neuroscience and immunology. Prior to Novartis, Marie was a partner at McKinsey & Company in New York and in Switzerland in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products.

I am delighted to be joining Ipsen in such an exciting time, said Mari Scheiffele. Ipsen has an inspiring strategy, strong growth and a fantastic culture of collaboration and excellence. I look forward to working with my new colleagues on the Ipsens International team, across its market, to bring transformative Ipsens innovation to patients around the world.

Marie speaks English, Finnish and Japanese and holds a PhD in neuroscience from Harvard Medical School.

Ipsen

Ipsen is a global, medium-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicine in Oncology, Rare Diseases and Neuroscience; it also has a well-established Consumer Health Care business. With total sales of over 2.5 billion in FY 2020, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. The Company’s research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technology platforms located in the heart of major biotechnology and life science centers: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, MB; Cambridge, USA; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has around 5,700 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the US through a US Sponsored Level Depository Admission (ADR: IPSEY) program. For more information, visit ipsen.comwith

Statements of the future

The statements, objectives and future objectives contained herein are based on Ipsens management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such statements include known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those provided herein. All of the above risks could affect Ipsens’ future ability to achieve its financial objectives, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. The use of the words believes, predicts and expects and similar expressions are intended to identify future statements, including Ipsens’ expectations regarding future events, including recordings and regulatory determinations. Furthermore, the objectives described in this paper have been prepared without regard to external growth assumptions and possible future acquisitions, which may change these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions deemed reasonable by Ipsen. These objectives depend on conditions or facts that are likely to occur in the future, and not exclusively on historical records. Actual results may deviate significantly from these objectives given the emergence of certain risks and uncertainties, particularly the fact that a promising product at an early development stage or clinical trial may never end up not being marketed or achieving its objectives. its commercial, especially for regulatory or competition reasons. Ipsen must face or may face competition from generic products that can translate into a loss of market share. Moreover, the R&D process involves several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that Ipsen will not achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its efforts in relation to a product in which it has invested significant sums. Therefore, Ipsen can not be sure that the favorable results obtained during the preclinical trials will be confirmed later during the clinical trials, or that the clinical trial results will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the product in question. . There can be no guarantee that a product will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that the product will be commercially successful. If the underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect or the risks or uncertainties materialize, the actual results may differ materially from those set out in future statements. Other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of regulation of the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare legislation; global trends towards health care cost control; technological advances, new products and patents achieved by competitors; inherent challenges in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Ipsen’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; difficulties or delays in production; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of Ipsens patents and other protections for innovative products; and exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and / or regulatory action. Ipsen also relies on third parties to develop and market some of its products which could potentially generate significant royalties; these partners may behave in such a way as to cause damage to Ipsens’ activities and financial results. Ipsen can not be sure that his partners will fulfill their obligations. You may not be able to get any benefit from those deals. A default by any of Ipsens partners may generate lower-than-expected revenue. Such situations can have a negative impact on the business, financial position or performance of Ipsens. Ipsen expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any future statements, objectives or assessments contained in this press release to reflect any changes in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which those statements are based, except if so required by applicable law. The Ipsens business is subject to the risk factors set out in its registration documents submitted to the Financiers Author des Marchs France. The identified risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to the Ipsens 2020 Universal Registration Document, available at ipsen.comwith

View the active source version businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005020/en/

CONTACT: Media

Gwenan White

Executive Vice President, Communication and Public Affairs

+44 7876 391 429 Fanny Allaire

Director of Global Communications

+ 33 6 08 91 92 55Investors

Craig Marks

Vice President, Investor Relations

+44 7584 349 193 Adrien Dupin de Saint-Cyr

Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 64 26 17 49

KEYWORDS: NEW YORK EUROPE ST UNITED STATES IN NORTH AMERICA FRANCE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY AND PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Ipsen

Business Wire Bus Right 2021.

PUB: 10/11/2021 01:00 AM / DISC: 10/11/2021 01:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211010005020/en