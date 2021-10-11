TASS announces the launch of the second international competition News Photo Awards – Society & Culture





MOSKW, October 11. / TASS /. Russian news agency TASS opened its doors to accept applications for the International News Photo Awards competition on Monday. This year the competition, which is being held for the second time, is titled: A Changing World, said the TASS Corporate Communications Department. “For us as one of the leading news agencies in the world, which this year also celebrates the 95th anniversary of the TASS Photo Agency, it is very important to support photojournalists from different corners of the globe, who work as professionals in different conditions. , even very challenging ones, “said TASS General Director Sergey Mikhailov, stressing that this work is difficult, tense and carries responsibilities. Moreover, he mentioned that sometimes the occupation is very dangerous, emphasizing also the professional skills of journalists. First competition – News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID – aroused great interest from the professional community of photographers around the world, noted Mikhailov. “About 4,000 photographs from more than 80 countries have been submitted. All the members of the jury underlined the very high level of work of the participants. So, we decided to hold the News Photo Awards every year,” he said. Recordings can be submitted by press photographers who work or collaborate with media outlets. Winners will be selected in four categories: News, People and Lifestyle, and Health and Environment. For each of the above categories, two winners will be nominated for Best Single Photo and Best Photo Series. Thus, here, in total, eight $ 3,000 prizes await the winners. Having said that, the best picture from all the entries will be rewarded with the Grand Prize. The creator of this photographic masterpiece will receive $ 10,000. Explaining the choice of topic for the competition, Mikhailov noted that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, things across the globe are changing at lightning speed. “The professional eye of photojournalists from all over the world can help us see and, most importantly, record these transformations,” said TASS CEO. While working on the “front lines”, photojournalists are the first to identify and discover the most important and interesting things. They capture major events around the world, with many of them later becoming a crucial feature of world history. freezing these moments in time for future generations. “ Applications for the competition will be accepted until December 24, 2021. After that the members of the jury, who represent the world’s leading media, will select the best photos and select the winners, and their names will be announced in March 2022. Thus as last year, participation in the competition is free. About the first competition The theme of the first photo contest, the News Photo Awards, was Overcoming COVID. This creative competition organized by TASS provided the opportunity to truly understand the importance of the work of press photographers and that the boundaries between their ordinary everyday professionalism and extraordinary heroism can easily be crossed. Registrations for the first competition were accepted from October to December 2020, and the winners were announced on March 11, 2021 – the first anniversary of the World Health Organization announcing the outbreak of COVID-19 as a pandemic.

