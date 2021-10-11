UN, Bangladesh sign agreement to help Rohingya relocate to islandExBulletin



change the title Mahmud Hossain Opu / AP

DHAKA, Bangladesh The United Nations and the Bangladeshi government have signed an agreement to work together to help Rohingya refugees on an island in the Bay of Bengal where thousands have been displaced from crowded camps near the Myanmar border.

More than 19,000 Rohingya have already been relocated to Bhasan Char Island by the government, and the UN said one of the main reasons for signing the agreement was the start of service to that population.

Bangladesh plans to relocate 100,000 Rohingya to the island in stages from refugee-filled camps in Cox’s Bazar district.

The deal came as a paradigm shift after the UN and humanitarian groups criticized the relocation, saying the 30-year-old island regularly submerged by monsoon rains was unsuitable for habitation. But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government has spent more than $ 112 million developing, adding sea walls, hospitals, schools and mosques, and insists it is no longer a vulnerable area.

Following Saturday’s agreement, authorities said another 81,000 refugees would be relocated to the island over the next three months.

The visit of a UN team to the island in March preceded the changed view of the world body.

In a statement, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said the agreement was a further expression of “Bangladesh’s generosity and support to the Rohingya population until they return safely and permanently to Myanmar”.

The agreement allows for close co-operation between the government and the UN on services and activities for the benefit of the islanders. The UN also said it had discussions with Rohingya living in Cox’s Bazar, as well as those already living on Bhasan Char Island, before the agreement was signed.

“These cover key areas of protection, education, training, training, living and health, which will help support refugees to make a decent living on the island and better prepare them for a sustainable return to Myanmar. in the future, “according to the statement.

Johannes Van Der Klaauw, UNHCR representative, said the organization has seen the island and believes the Bangladeshi government has added “significant infrastructure” to offset environmental risks. The agreement also allows refugees to move back and forth between the island and the main camps in Cox’s Bazar, he said.

Refugees will also have a chance to earn a living through the odd jobs that will be achievable once aid organizations are established on the island. Klaauw also noted that the move to Bhasan Char would be on an informed and voluntary basis.

But most Rohingya refugees say they do not want to relocate.

A woman who had moved to the island with her family earlier this year said many fled by boat to the camp because life on the island is difficult for refugees.

“If people stay there for a few years, they can all have mental problems,” she said, adding that medical facilities and other assistance were not very well located on the island. She did not want to be named, for fear of retribution.

Amir Hamza, 63, another refugee said he would not relocate to the island.

“I’m going to the place where I was born, my father and grandfather were born. I love that place and I agree to go to that place. I do not agree to go to another place, island, or any place, “Even if I am offered milk and rice on a golden plate. I am ready and happy to go to my country, my land and my home.”

Bangladesh has sheltered 1.1 million Rohingya from Myanmar, including more than 700,000 who fled a fierce military crackdown on the Muslim ethnic group in August 2017 following an attack by insurgents. Hasina says her administration will not force them to return.

Rohingya are not recognized as citizens in Myanmar, rendering them stateless and facing other forms of state-sanctioned discrimination.

A UN-sponsored investigation in 2018 recommended prosecuting Myanmar’s top military commanders on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for violence against Rohingya.