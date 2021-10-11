Viasat Select lowers the costs of broadband Satcom

The satellite operator Viasat (Booth 1023) has launched regional and global service plans for its Ka-band satcom, giving aircraft operators new opportunities for high-speed services at lower prices when global connectivity is not required. The new Viasat Select includes global and regional service plans with no speed limits on its Ka-band network.

The GAT-5510 air terminal needed to access Viasat Ka-band satellites is designed for installation on super medium and larger business aircraft and includes three LRUs: a 12-inch parabolic antenna, a modem and a power supply, with a total installed weight of about 50 pounds. Viasat is vertically integrated and builds hardware, including overhead terminal and satellite payloads, and provides connectivity service. Value-added vendor partners are also able to offer Viasat service to their customers.

“The point of pain we heard is that customers do not like data limits and speed limits,” said Claudio D’Amico, director of business area Viasat, business aviation. Select not only offers personalized regional and global service plans, but all available capabilities can be accessed by all selected clients. An operator with a regional plan covering North America, for example, can pay less than $ 3,000 a month and still get the same high-speed service without speed, with a customer paying much more for a plan global unlimited. The lower cost plan has data limits but no speed bumps.

“You can choose a plan that matches your operational profile,” he said. “And you get the same performance in service plans. It’s a different price [for the plans] but we are not changing performance. “

Ka-band service on Viasat satellites typically operates at around 20 Mpbs, but since Viasat lifted speed limits last year some customers have seen much higher figures, some up to 80 Mbps. Next year, Viasat will launch the first of three Terabit satellites per second ViaSat-3, which will add more capacity to its Ka-band network, which now operates on two satellites (ViaSat-1 and -2 ). The first ViaSat-3 will add to the existing coverage area mainly over North America, while the second will complement coverage in Europe and the third will add to the Asia-Pacific region. Viasat also has coverage in Brazil through a partnership with Telebrs. “We are providing coverage on 90 per cent of business aviation travel routes,” D’Amico said, “and focusing capacity on places where heavy travel routes are. With ViaSat-3, we will be able to to improve and expand it. “

An interesting feature of the new Viasat low-cost offers is that they relate perfectly to developments in avionics and advanced air traffic, where aircraft must be connected full-time online. Honeywell’s latest announcement for his next-generation aircraft group is one such example. Viasat and other satellite-based connectivity systems provide ground coverage, unlike air-to-ground systems that use cell tower antennas, and this capability is also required for cloud-connected avionics such as Anthem.

“Anthem is trying to solve customer problems and make the flight easier for pilots,” D’Amico said. “Honeywell is putting the computer in the cloud, so less equipment is required on the plane and it has better features across all platforms. This is in line with what we are trying to do with Viasat. We are trying to offer a solution with flexibility, performance and value for operators. “

To demonstrate Viasat’s service on a super-medium aircraft platform, this writer traveled with Viasat from Portland, Oregon, to Harry Reid International Airport in a Bombardier Challenger 350 equipped with the Viasat Ka group satcom. The five passengers and two pilots were all connecting multiple devices to the system, and testing included directing video calls with FaceTime, streaming videos to YoutubeTV, sending and receiving attachments, Slack messages, and more. I did a speed test while we were all using satcom and saw 12 Mbps for download and 0.68 Mbps upload speed, and that was while multiple devices were connected.

While some critics of geostationary (high) orbital satomy systems say that signal delays cause many delays that slow down the transmission of information, this was not the case during this flight. “I hear a lot about other satellite constellations and delays,” D’Amico said, “but how does that change the experience?” If the user is able to stream video live and finish work with geostationary satellites and does not see any delay effect, he added, “we do not see it as a major problem.”