The United Kingdom continues to reject the EU Protocol proposals

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has said that every time the European Union comes up with new proposals on the Northern Ireland Protocol, “they are rejected by the UK” before they are published.

Simon Coveney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the dismissals are “more serious” this week, given the comprehensive compromise proposals the EU is bringing forward.

He said this is being seen across the EU as “the same model, over and over again” by the UK.

In a Twitter post over the weekend, he said the British government had created a new “red” barrier to progress regarding governance and the CJEU (European Court of Justice).

Coveney said today that if CJEU was a red line for the UK, “why did they sign up to the Protocol?”

He added that “no trade unionist or businessman in Northern Ireland is raising the issue” of CJEU.

The minister said the British government “seems to be changing the playing field – they know the EU can not move to the European Courts of Justice”.

“EU tries to solve problems, UK rejects solutions before they are published and demands more,” Minister @SimonCoveney said ahead of the publication of EU proposals for Brexit this week | Read more Brexit coverage: https://t.co/H8nCh4e8zJ pic.twitter.com/TPAJtlanlC – RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 11, 2021

Asked if it was “too diplomatic” to Tweet on a Saturday night about the Protocol, Coveney replied: “I do not think it was too diplomatic, but I do not think it was diplomatic either to inform the leading British newspapers in a a speech that David Frost intends to deliver tomorrow in Portugal.

He said this was “essentially raising the border” before the EU produced its package, which it has been working on for many weeks and keeping the British side informed.

Coveney said it is “a little rich” for British Brexit minister David Frost to accuse him of raising issues on social media when he is briefing British media.

He said he did not believe the British government would destroy the Protocol, but said Frost’s negotiating strategy was to wait for the EU to come up with compromise proposals, make them banking, then say they are not enough and ask for more.

“The problem with that is that it can work in the short term, in terms of making compromises from the EU, but at some point in time the EU means a lot.

“We can no longer make compromises without fundamentally undermining the functioning of the Protocol in the context of the integrity of the EU single market, and I think we are very close to that point now.”

The minister said he believes the UK ultimately wants a deal, but must also compromise.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson told BBC Radio Ulster: “We want to see the EU make proposals that will remove the Irish sea border and restore Northern Ireland completely within the UK internal market. .

“We recognize that there will need to be special arrangements in place to ensure that goods traveling to the EU from the UK – whether through Northern Ireland or otherwise – meet EU standards.

“But for goods that remain within the UK – and that travel from Britain to Northern Ireland – there is no reason for customs controls and that is why any proposal should remove that Irish maritime border.”

Donaldson said he has not yet seen the latest EU proposals – which will be published on Wednesday – so he does not know if they will go “that far”.

Asked about David Frost’s claim that CJEU is a “red line”, he said the UK government has a point because it is “unfair that the EU court is the final arbiter in a dispute process”.

He said the DUP also has “concerns” for the EU tribunal. “It’s an issue that is a real issue to raise, I want to see it resolved.”

“Right decision” to participate in the centennial service

Simon Coveney said he will go to Northern Ireland’s centennial service “because the government has asked me and I think the Government is making the right decision there”.

The ceremony takes place at St. Patrick’s Church of Ireland in Armagh on October 21st.

It is being organized by the leaders of the major Christian churches and will mark the centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland.

Minister of Foreign Affairs @SimonCoveney has said he thinks attending an event in Co Armagh to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary and splitting on behalf of the Government is ‘the right thing to do’ | Read more political coverage: https://t.co/CX4daVka3I pic.twitter.com/bdBR6qcrFK – RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 11, 2021

Coveney said he respects the right of President Michael D Higgins to refuse that invitation and he has talked at length with him about the issue.

The president also acknowledges that the government is in a different position, he said, adding that the service “is not a memorial and certainly not a celebration”.