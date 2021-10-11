Czech president in intensive care after holding talks on dramatic elections





The president plays a crucial role in appointing the next prime minister after the election. But the political future of the Czech Republic is now in oblivion as Zeman is being treated at Prague Central Military Hospital.

“The reason for [Zeman’s] “Hospitalization is a complication of the illnesses for which he has received treatment,” doctor Miroslav Zavoral said in a brief statement to the press on Sunday, adding that he could not yet comment on the prognosis.

Video from outside the presidential castle in Lny, west of Prague, showed an ambulance leaving the complex with a police escort and limousine.

Zeman, 77, has suffered from a number of health problems in recent years. On the advice of his doctor, he voted in the country’s general election on Friday from the presidential withdrawal, instead of a school in Prague as previously planned.

Zeman’s hospitalization comes at a crucial moment in the establishment of the new leadership of the Czech Republic. Indeed, one of the main constitutional roles of the president is to elect the next prime minister to form a government. Zeman was taken to hospital shortly after speaking with Prime Minister Andrej Babi – a day after the general election where Babi’s ruling ANO party seemed to have lost control of the ruling party, and the two majority-winning opposition coalitions said they planned to form the next government together. Zeman has not said when or who will be asked to form the next government. But he has previously indicated that he would ask the leader of the largest single party – not a coalition. Complicating matters further, Baba’s ruling ANO party won a majority of seats among individual parties – but there is no clear path to majority in the lower house. Dramatic days at the ballot box Andrej Babit’s ANO party was crossed by the narrower borders of the two opposition coalitions trying to remove it, according to the Czech Statistics Office. The center-right Alliance Spolu (Together) won the most votes with 27.79% of the vote, followed by Babi’s ANO party with 27.12%, and the centrist PirStan coalition with 15.62%. “We are the change. You are the change,” Spolu coalition leader Petr Fiala said on Saturday, claiming victory in front of a cheering crowd. PirStan coalition leader Ivan Barto said talks with Spolu “on the possibility of forming a new government” are likely to begin on Saturday. “Andrej Babi’s dominance is over and the Democratic parties have shown that the era of chaos is likely to be behind us,” Barto said. After winning 108 combined seats in the 200-seat lower house on Saturday, talks between the two coalitions campaigning against Babi ended with the leaders of the five parties in the combined coalitions signing a memorandum to work together to form the next government. . A new government would distance the Czech Republic from the populist parties in Hungary and Poland, which have come under increasing criticism for undermining the democratic values ​​of the European Union. The close election also comes just days after a Pandora Papers investigation into controversial financial deals by Babi and other world leaders. The report claimed that the Czech prime minister secretly transferred $ 22 million through offshore companies to buy a property on the French Riviera in 2009, before entering politics. Responding on Twitter, Babi said he “had never done anything illegal”. A businessman who is worth about $ 3.4 billion, according to Bloomberg, Babi has been attacking the elite since he became prime minister in 2017, vowing to crack down on tax evasion. But his prime ministership has been put under old suspicion of financial inadequacy.

CNN’s John Mastrin reported from Prague, wrote Sheena McKenzie in London. Sarah Dean contributed to this report.

