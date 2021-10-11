San Diego International Airport feels the impact of airline flight problems





SAN DIEGO – Many passengers have been stranded at airports across the country after Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 of its flights this weekend, blaming weather control issues and air traffic. At San Diego International Airport on Sunday, at least seven flights to the southwest were canceled and more than a dozen delayed, according to airport flight status trackerwith FlightAware, a website that provides information on real-time flights, found that 30% of scheduled airline flights on major domestic airlines were canceled. Canceled and delayed # Southwest flights also to San Diego International Airport. The airline today canceled 30% of scheduled flights nationwide, citing weather and air traffic control issues. Some passengers do not believe that given the other airlines have been able to fly smoothly. pic.twitter.com/CuEDmuTvWp – Megan Healy (@MeganHealyTV) October 11, 2021 Widespread cancellations in the southwest, including San Diego flights, leaving passengers

Said Southwest in a tweet that an air traffic management program imposed due to the weather has caused significant delays, but some have doubts about the explanation of the airlines. The Federal Aviation Administration said they have had no staff shortages in air traffic since Friday. They added that some airlines are still experiencing planning challenges due to aircraft and crews being abroad. FOX 5 addressed San Diego airport officials, but they said they were unaware of operational issues. With no flights outside of Chicago, passenger Beth Reed made a spontaneous trip to visit her parents in San Diego. We had no plans to visit them, she said. We had to go to Austin. Reed was told her flight was canceled due to staffing issues in Jacksonville, Florida. Expansion of San Diego International Airport to create new terminal, thousands of jobs

Another passenger, whose flight to Reno, Nevada on Sunday evening was canceled, said she had to book a flight for Monday with another airline. A little disappointing I was not able to fly home today, said Shelby Burdo. I got a message at 2am today about my flight tonight. I tried to call and it was like a two-hour wait to talk on the phone. I was not able to pass. It has been a total mess. An off-duty flight attendant Southwest told FOX 5 that she is confused as to why her flight was canceled. FOX 5 also reached Southwest for a comment, but has yet to hear a response.



